Europe Racing Gasoline Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Sustainable Fuels And Motorsport Innovation Drive 4.2% CAGR To US$ 142.3 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Product innovation, expansion, and acquisitions drive growth, while high-performance unleaded and bio-based fuels address stricter emissions standards.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Racing Gasoline Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European racing gasoline market is projected to grow from US$ 106.5 million in 2024 to approximately US$ 142.3 million by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2025 to 2031. According to the report, increasing motorsport participation, advances in racing vehicle technology and rising demand for sustainable high-performance fuels are supporting market expansion across the region.

Europe maintains a well-established motorsport ecosystem that includes international championships, national competitions, amateur racing events and track-day activities. Germany and the UK account for substantial market shares, supported by strong automotive industries, advanced engineering capabilities and extensive motorsport infrastructure. Continued investment in vehicle performance is increasing demand for specialized gasoline capable of meeting rigorous octane, combustion and engine protection requirements.

Professional racing remains a major source of demand, particularly as modern engines operate at high RPMs and elevated temperatures. Formula 1, touring car championships and other competitive racing categories require fuels engineered to support engine efficiency, power output, acceleration and consistent throttle response. Racing gasoline formulations often exceed octane ratings of 100 and incorporate oxygenates and advanced additives that improve combustion, reduce engine knock and limit carbon buildup.

Demand is also increasing among automotive enthusiasts and amateur racers who modify vehicles for local competitions and track events. Turbocharged engines, advanced ignition systems and other performance upgrades require fuel that delivers reliable combustion under extreme operating conditions. Cleaner and cooler fuel performance can help preserve engine integrity, reduce detonation risk and maintain consistent power delivery during prolonged high-RPM operation.

Environmental regulation is reshaping product development throughout the European market. Restrictions on emissions and traditional leaded fuels are accelerating investment in unleaded racing gasoline, bio-based blends and other sustainable alternatives. Manufacturers are balancing increasingly strict environmental requirements with the performance standards expected by professional teams, racing organizations and vehicle owners.

The report highlights several industry initiatives demonstrating this transition. TotalEnergies announced the supply of its certified 100% sustainable fuel, "ExcelliumRacing100," to the Fanatec GT World Challenge, with the aim of significantly reducing lifecycle emissions. The ADAC GT Masters also introduced fuel containing approximately 50% sustainable components. In addition, the FIA's Sustainable Fuel Certification Program and the planned adoption of fully sustainable drop-in fuels for Formula 1 in 2026 reinforce the industry's long-term move toward lower-emission racing.

Geographically, the market covers Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Russia and the Rest of Europe. The UK currently represents the largest national market, benefiting from its established motorsport heritage, global racing expertise and concentration of Formula 1 teams. Major venues and competitions, including Silverstone Circuit, the British Touring Car Championship and Wales Rally GB, contribute to sustained demand for specialized racing fuels.

The UK's Motorsport Valley further strengthens its market position. The cluster includes more than 4,300 companies, employs over 40,000 people and generates annual turnover of approximately US$ 10.5 billion. Its extensive engineering, manufacturing and technology network also supports exports of motorsport products and services to international markets.

Key companies identified in the report include TotalEnergies SE, Shell Plc, Gulf Oil International Ltd, Sunoco LP and VP Racing Fuels. Market participants are pursuing product innovation, geographic expansion, mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their competitive positions. However, fluctuating crude oil prices and tighter environmental regulations remain important challenges. Future growth is expected to depend on the industry's ability to deliver sustainable racing gasoline that combines regulatory compliance with reliable, high-performance engine operation.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis Formulation

3.2.2 Macroeconomic Factor Analysis

3.2.3 Developing Base Number

3.2.4 Data Triangulation

3.2.5 Country-level Data

4. Racing Gasoline Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Impact of Trump Reciprocal Tariff

4.4 Ecosystem Analysis

4.5 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

4.6 ESG Outlooks

4.7 Insights on Sustainable Racing Gasoline

4.8 Insights on the First-Fill Fuels for Gasoline Engines

4.9 Regulatory Analysis on Renewable Energy Use in Racing Fuel

4.10 Racing Fuel Analysis, By Racing Series

5. Europe Racing Gasoline Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints

6. Racing Gasoline Market - Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Europe Racing Gasoline Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 Europe Racing Gasoline Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Europe Racing Gasoline Market Revenue Analysis - by Application

7.1 Circuit Racing

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Circuit Racing: Europe Racing Gasoline Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Drag Racing

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Drag Racing: Europe Racing Gasoline Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.3 Rally Racing

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Rally Racing: Europe Racing Gasoline Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.4 Off-Road Racing

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Off-Road Racing: Europe Racing Gasoline Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Others: Europe Racing Gasoline Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. Europe Racing Gasoline Market - Country Analysis

8.1 Europe

8.1.1 Europe Racing Gasoline Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

8.1.2 Germany: Europe Racing Gasoline Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.1.2.1 Germany: Europe Racing Gasoline Market Share - by Application

8.1.3 France: Europe Racing Gasoline Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.1.3.1 France: Europe Racing Gasoline Market Share - by Application

8.1.4 Italy: Europe Racing Gasoline Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.1.4.1 Italy: Europe Racing Gasoline Market Share - by Application

8.1.5 United Kingdom: Europe Racing Gasoline Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.1.5.1 United Kingdom: Europe Racing Gasoline Market Share - by Application

8.1.6 Russia: Europe Racing Gasoline Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.1.6.1 Russia: Europe Racing Gasoline Market Share - by Application

8.1.7 Rest of Europe: Europe Racing Gasoline Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.1.7.1 Rest of Europe: Europe Racing Gasoline Market Share - by Application

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

9.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 New Product Development

10.3 Merger and Acquisition

10.4 Other Strategic Developments

Companies Profiled

TotalEnergies SE

Shell Plc

Gulf Oil International Ltd

Sunoco LP

VP Racing Fuels, Inc.

LLC Hyper

Torco Race Fuels

RENEGADE RACING FUELS

AFD Petroleum Ltd.

Haltermann Carless Group GmbH

P1 Racing Fuels Ltd

F&L Petroleum Products

Newton Oil Company

R+ Racing Co., Ltd.

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