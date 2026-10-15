Pet Butler Franchise Owner Coby Hough Celebrates 20 Years, Renews For Another Decade In Montgomery County

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet Butler is proud to announce that franchise owner Coby Hough has renewed his franchise agreement, extending his partnership with the brand for another 10 years while celebrating his 20th anniversary as a Pet Butler franchise owner.

Hough, who serves pet owners throughout Montgomery County, Maryland, has spent the past two decades building a trusted local business dedicated to helping commercial and residential customers care for their pets and maintain cleaner, healthier outdoor spaces through professional pet waste removal and pet care services.









The renewal marks Hough's second franchise renewal and reflects his continued confidence in the Pet Butler system, and his ongoing commitment to serving the across Montgomery County community.

"When we started Pet Butler of Maryland 20 years ago, I never imagined what the business would become," said Hough. "We've built lasting relationships with pet lovers throughout Montgomery County, developed a great team, and grown alongside the communities we serve. Reaching the 20-year mark is something I'm proud of, and renewing for another 10 years gives us the opportunity to continue serving our customers for years to come."

"Coby's 20-year milestone is a remarkable accomplishment," said Angela Meyers, President of Pet Butler. "He has built a strong reputation by delivering reliable service and caring for customers and their pets throughout Montgomery County. We're proud to celebrate this milestone and continue supporting his success."

As an independently owned and operated Pet Butler franchise, Hough's business helps local pet owners enjoy cleaner yards and green spaces dependable pet waste removal services tailored to their needs.

About Pet Butler

Pet Butler is a leading national franchise providing pet waste removal, pet care, and related pet services to residential and commercial customers. With more than 100 territories across the United States, Pet Butler gives pet lovers the opportunity to turn their passion for pets into a business built on recurring revenue, proven systems, and ongoing franchise support. Both semi-absentee and owner-operator models are available for franchisees.

To learn more about Pet Butler's franchise opportunities, visit PetButlerFranchise.com or contact Business Development at 844-777-8608 or ....

For Local Service Inquiries

Pet Butler of Montgomery County, Maryland

Website:

Phone: (301) 968-0294

Media Contact

Jennifer Banike

Pet Butler Franchise Development

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at