Austria Electric Vehicle Market Size And Forecast 2026-2030 By Vehicle And Charging Infrastructure Market To Reach US$3.63 Billion, Unlocking EV And Smart Charging Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Data-driven Austria EV intelligence with 100+ KPIs, granular segmentation, charging infrastructure benchmarks, and decision-ready insights for strategic planning.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Austria Electric Vehicle Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Vehicle Type, Drive Type, Vehicle Class, Powertrain, Propulsion Type, Distance Range, Charging Type, Charging Infrastructure, Connectivity, and Key Players - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Austria's electric vehicles market is forecast to grow by 6.9% annually to reach US$2.80 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2025, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2026 to 2030. Its value is projected to increase from US$2.62 billion in 2025 to approximately US$3.63 billion by 2030, supported by vehicle electrification, charging network expansion, evolving mobility requirements, and continued investment across the electric vehicle ecosystem.

The report delivers a data-centric analysis of the Austria electric vehicle market, supported by more than 100+ KPIs. It evaluates market value, transaction value, vehicle sales volume, EV penetration, adoption indicators, vehicle technologies, charging infrastructure, and competitive positioning. Historical data and forecasts through 2030 provide actionable intelligence for automakers, battery manufacturers, charging network operators, fleet owners, energy companies, policymakers, and investors.

Austria Electric Vehicle Market Coverage



Market size, transaction value, sales volume, growth forecasts, and EV penetration within the total vehicle market

Passenger electric vehicles and commercial electric vehicles, including light duty, medium duty, and heavy duty models

Small, medium, crossover, large, and SUV passenger electric vehicles

Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles, Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles, and All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicles

Low-Priced Electric Vehicles, Mid-Priced Electric Vehicles, and Luxury Electric Vehicles

Parallel Hybrid Powertrain, Series Hybrid Powertrain, and Combined Hybrid Powertrain

Battery Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, and other propulsion technologies

Vehicle ranges of up to 150 Miles, 151-300 Miles, and above 300 Miles

Normal Charging Electric Vehicles and Super Charging Electric Vehicles

Two Wheelers Electric Vehicles, Three Wheelers Electric Vehicles, Four Wheelers Electric Vehicles, and Electric Buses Market analysis across Tier 1 Cities, Tier 2 Cities, and Tier 3 Cities

The connectivity assessment covers Vehicle-to-Building / Vehicle-to-Home Connectivity, Vehicle-to-Grid Connectivity, Vehicle-to-Vehicle Connectivity, and Vehicle-to-Everything Connectivity. These insights support analysis of connected mobility, energy integration, smart charging adoption, and emerging opportunities within Austria's electric vehicle industry.

EV Charging Infrastructure Analysis

The report examines Austria's EV charging infrastructure market by value, number of charging stations, and number of charging points. Coverage includes AC Charging Infrastructure and DC Charging Infrastructure, as well as fixed and portable installations. Charging locations are analyzed across residential properties, retail and destination sites, on-street facilities, workplaces, and fleet depots.



Slow Charging Infrastructure, Fast Charging Infrastructure, Rapid Charging Infrastructure, and Ultra-Rapid Charging Infrastructure

Passenger car, light commercial vehicle, truck, and bus charging infrastructure

Level 1 AC Charging, Level 2 AC Charging, CCS Charging Infrastructure, CHAdeMO Charging Infrastructure, GB/T Charging Infrastructure, and other connector formats Non-Connected Charging Infrastructure and Smart Charging Infrastructure

Competitive Intelligence and Strategic Value

Competitive analysis includes key player market share across the two wheelers and four wheelers electric vehicle segments. The research also assesses the influence of government incentives, fuel economy regulations, battery affordability, charging accessibility, fleet electrification, and urban mobility requirements on Austria EV adoption.

Granular segmentation enables cross-analysis by vehicle type, class, drive type, powertrain, propulsion technology, range, charging method, connectivity, and city category. Charging network benchmarking further supports comparisons by installation type, location, speed, connector standard, vehicle application, and smart connectivity.

Developed using industry best practices and a proprietary analytics platform, the report provides an unbiased view of emerging business and investment opportunities. Its structured, analytics-ready format supports market sizing, financial modeling, competitor benchmarking, infrastructure planning, product development, partnership evaluation, market entry, and expansion strategy. Decision-makers can use the findings to identify high-potential segments, monitor infrastructure readiness, evaluate technology transitions, and plan for Austria's electric mobility growth through 2030.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Austria Total Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

2.1 Austria Total Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Austria Total Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3. Austria Total Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

3.1 Austria Total Electric Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Austria Total Electric Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4. Austria Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast Value Trend Analysis by Vehicle Drive Type

4.1 Austria Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Drive Type, 2025

4.2 Austria Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.3 Austria Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.4 Austria All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5. Austria Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Type

5.1 Austria Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Type, 2025

5.2 Austria Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5.3 Austria Commercial Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6. Austria Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Passenger Car

6.1 Austria Electric Vehicle Market Share by Passenger Car, 2025

6.2 Austria Small Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.3 Austria Medium Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.4 Austria Crossover Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.5 Austria Large Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.6 Austria SUV Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7. Austria Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Commercial Vehicle

7.1 Austria Electric Vehicle Market Share by Commercial Vehicle, 2025

7.2 Austria Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.3 Austria Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.4 Austria Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8. Austria Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Class

8.1 Austria Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Class, 2025

8.2 Austria Low-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.3 Austria Mid-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.4 Austria Luxury Class Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9. Austria Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by PowerTrain

9.1 Austria Electric Vehicle Market Share by PowerTrain, 2025

9.2 Austria Parallel Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.3 Austria Series Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.4 Austria Combined Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10. Austria Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Distance Range

10.1 Austria Electric Vehicle Market Share by Distance Range, 2025

10.2 Austria Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Upto 150 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.3 Austria Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Between 151-300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.4 Austria Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Above 300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11. Austria Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Charging Type

11.1 Austria Electric Vehicle Market Share by Charging Type, 2025

11.2 Austria Normal Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11.3 Austria Super Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12. Austria Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Propulsion Type

12.1 Austria Electric Vehicle Market Share by Propulsion Type, 2025

12.2 Austria Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.3 Austria Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.4 Austria Others Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13. Austria Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Connectivity

13.1 Austria Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Connectivity, 2025

13.2 Austria Electric Vehicle to Building, (V2B or V2H) Connectivity by Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.3 Austria Electric Vehicle to Grid, (V2G) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.4 Austria Electric Vehicle to Vehicle, (V2V) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.5 Austria Electric Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14. Austria Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by City Type

14.1 Austria Electric Vehicle Market Share by City Type, 2025

14.2 Austria Tier 1 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.3 Austria Tier 2 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.4 Austria Tier 3 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15. Austria Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast

15.1 Austria Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15.2 Austria Number of Charging Stations of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Austria Number of Charging Points of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. Austria Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types

16.1 Austria Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types Market Share, 2025

16.2 Austria Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of AC Charging Type, 2021-2030

16.3 Austria Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of DC Charging Type, 2021-2030

17. Austria Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types

17.1 Austria Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types Market Share, 2025

17.2 Austria Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Fixed Installation Type, 2021-2030

17.3 Austria Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Portable Installation Type, 2021-2030

18. Austria Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Infrastructure Locations

18.1 Austria Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Locations Market Share, 2025

18.2 Austria Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.3 Austria Retail & Destination Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.4 Austria On Street Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.5 Austria Workplace Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.6 Austria Fleet Depots Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19. Austria Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed

19.1 Austria Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed Market Share, 2025

19.2 Austria Number of Slow Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.3 Austria Number of Fast Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.4 Austria Number of Rapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Speed Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.5 Austria Number of Ultrarapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20. Austria Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type

20.1 Austria Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type Market Share, 2025

20.2 Austria Number of Passenger Cars Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.3 Austria Number of Light Commercial Vehicles Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.4 Austria Number of Trucks Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.5 Austria Number of Buses Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

21. Austria Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC

21.1 Austria Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Share (%), 2025

21.2 Austria Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 1, 2021-2030

21.3 Austria Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 2, 2021-2030

22. Austria Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type

22.1 Austria Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type Market Share, 2025

22.2 Austria Number of CCS Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.3 Austria Number of CHAdeMO Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.4 Austria Number of GB/T Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.5 Austria Number of Others (Normal Chargers, Tesla Superchargers) Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23. Austria Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity

23.1 Austria Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity Market Share, 2025

23.2 Austria Number of Non-Connected Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23.3 Austria Number of Smart Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

24. Austria Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Segment

24.1 Austria Electric Vehicle Market Share by Segment, 2025

24.2 Austria Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.3 Austria Three Wheeler (e3W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.4 Austria Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.5 Austria Electric Buses Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

25. Austria Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players

25.1 Austria Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

25.2 Austria Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

26. Further Reading

26.1 About the Analyst

26.2 Related Research

List of Figures [93]

List of Tables [70]

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