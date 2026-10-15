Global Electrophysiology Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, And Forecast 2026-2035 Pulsed Field Ablation And 3D Mapping Fuel 12.40% CAGR To USD 30.16 Billion By 2035

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pulsed field ablation, advanced 3D mapping and AI diagnostics drive adoption, while North America leads and catheter demand rises with minimally invasive procedures.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electrophysiology Devices Market Size, Share and Outlook - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electrophysiology devices market was valued at USD 9.37 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 30.16 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 12.40% during 2026-2035. Market growth is supported by the rising prevalence of atrial fibrillation and other cardiac arrhythmias, increasing use of minimally invasive procedures, rapid adoption of pulsed field ablation systems, and wider deployment of advanced 3D mapping platforms in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centres.

Recent Electrophysiology Devices Market Developments

April 2026: Stereotaxis Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance

On April 6, 2026, Stereotaxis announced FDA 510(k) clearance for the Synchrony System, a digital cockpit developed for robotic electrophysiology laboratories. The system combines 4K visualisation, multi-system control, and SynX cloud connectivity. According to DAIC, the platform is designed to streamline complex ablation procedures and support the transition toward digital, robotically navigated cardiac care.

March 2026: Boston Scientific Secures Expanded CE Mark

Boston Scientific received expanded CE mark approval on March 3, 2026 for its Farapulse Pulsed Field Ablation System to treat persistent atrial fibrillation. The approval was supported by positive ADVANTAGE AF clinical trial data. As reported by Cardiovascular Business, the expanded European indication reinforces the company's position in pulsed field ablation and intensifies competition within the global electrophysiology devices market.

Market Size and Key Insights



Market size in 2025: USD 9.37 Billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 30.16 Billion

Forecast CAGR for 2026-2035: 12.40%

Largest regional market in 2025: North America

Atrial fibrillation share in the historical period: Approximately 73%

Leading end user during the forecast period: Hospitals North America's historical market share: Approximately 49%

Rising Atrial Fibrillation Burden Drives Market Growth

The increasing global incidence of cardiac arrhythmias remains a major driver of demand for electrophysiology devices. According to Siyuan Cheng et al., 2024, atrial fibrillation and flutter affected approximately 52.55 million people worldwide in 2021, with 4.48 million new cases recorded during the year. This expanding patient population is increasing demand for catheter ablation, diagnostic mapping, continuous monitoring, and advanced cardiac rhythm management.

Market expansion is also being supported by technological advances in AI diagnostics, clinical decision support, remote patient monitoring, and biomarker-based treatment selection. These capabilities can improve patient stratification, procedural planning, and clinical efficiency across electrophysiology laboratories.

Pulsed Field Ablation Emerges as a Major Market Trend

Pulsed field ablation is gaining clinical acceptance as an important alternative to conventional thermal ablation for atrial fibrillation. Its growing adoption is being driven by improvements in procedural efficiency, safety, and treatment precision. In January 2024, Boston Scientific received U.S. FDA approval for its FARAPULSET pulsed field ablation system for atrial fibrillation following positive clinical outcomes and real-world safety findings.

Continued investment in next-generation ablation platforms is expected to strengthen competition among medical device manufacturers. Integration with advanced mapping, navigation, and recording systems will further support adoption in complex electrophysiology procedures.

Electrophysiology Devices Market Segmentation

By Product



Equipment

EP Laboratory Capital Equipment

3-D Mapping Systems

Recording Systems

RF Generators and Cryo Consoles

Implantable Electrophysiology Devices

Cardiac Pacemakers

Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators (ICDs)

Diagnostic EP Catheters

Ablation Catheters Others

By Application



Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial Flutter

Atrioventricular Nodal Re-entrant Tachycardia (AVNRT)

Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW) Syndrome

Ventricular Tachycardia Other Arrhythmias

By End User



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Electrophysiology Laboratories Academic and Research Institute

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Catheters Positioned for Significant Growth

The catheter segment is expected to record substantial growth due to its essential role in diagnostic mapping and minimally invasive ablation procedures. Rising procedure volumes, increasing treatment of complex arrhythmias, and continued innovation in catheter design are strengthening demand. Product launches and regulatory approvals recorded during 2024 and 2025 are also supporting the segment's long-term outlook.

North America Maintains Market Leadership

North America is expected to lead the electrophysiology devices market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of atrial fibrillation, established reimbursement environment, and extensive network of specialised electrophysiology laboratories. In April 2025, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. announced the United States commercial launch of its Ventrax delivery system, developed to improve catheter access during ventricular tachycardia ablation procedures. The launch reflects continued regional investment in technologies that enhance procedural efficiency and clinical outcomes.

Leading Electrophysiology Device Companies

Major market participants are advancing their positions through product approvals, clinical research, patent activity, funding, partnerships, and portfolio expansion.



Medtronic plc: Medtronic supplies the PulseSelect and Affera Pulsed Field Ablation systems. In October 2024, the company received FDA approval for the Affera Mapping and Ablation System with Sphere-9 Catheter, giving it two FDA-approved PFA platforms for atrial fibrillation.

Boston Scientific Corporation: Boston Scientific offers cardiac mapping, radiofrequency ablation, and rhythm management technologies. Its portfolio includes the S-ICDT System and the Farapulse Pulsed Field Ablation System.

Abbott Laboratories: Abbott provides cardiac mapping, ablation, and rhythm management products, including the EnSite X EP system. In March 2025, it received CE mark approval for the Volt Pulsed Field Ablation System for atrial fibrillation. Biotronik SE & Co KG: Biotronik develops pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, CRT-D systems, and remote patient monitoring solutions across more than 100 countries.

Other prominent companies include Biosense Webster, Inc., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., and CathVision ApS.

The report assesses market size, growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, product and application segments, regional performance, competitive strategies, patent activity, grants, funding, investment, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions shaping the electrophysiology devices market through 2035.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Key Assumptions

1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Electrophysiology Devices Market Overview

3.1 Global Electrophysiology Devices Market Historical Value (2019-2025)

3.2 Global Electrophysiology Devices Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)

4 Global Electrophysiology Devices Market Landscape

4.1 Global Electrophysiology Devices Market: Developer Landscape

4.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.1.2 Analysis by Company Size

4.1.3 Analysis by Region

4.2 Global Electrophysiology Devices Market: Product Landscape

4.2.1 Analysis by Product

5 Global Electrophysiology Devices Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

5.2 SWOT Analysis

5.2.1 Strengths

5.2.2 Weaknesses

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Threats

5.3 PESTEL Analysis

5.3.1 Political

5.3.2 Economic

5.3.3 Social

5.3.4 Technological

5.3.5 Legal

5.3.6 Environmental

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.5 Degree of Rivalry

5.5 Key Demand Indicators

5.6 Key Price Indicators

5.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

6 Global Electrophysiology Devices Market Segmentation (2019-2035)

6.1 Global Electrophysiology Devices Market (2019-2035) by Product

6.1.1 Equipment

6.1.1.1 EP Laboratory Capital Equipment

6.1.1.1.1 3-D Mapping Systems

6.1.1.1.2 Recording Systems

6.1.1.1.3 RF Generators and Cryo Consoles

6.1.1.1.4 Others

6.1.1.2 Implantable Electrophysiology Devices

6.1.1.2.1 Cardiac Pacemakers

6.1.1.2.2 Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators (ICDs)

6.1.2 Catheters

6.1.2.1 Diagnostic EP Catheters

6.1.2.2 Ablation Catheters

6.1.3 Others

6.2 Global Electrophysiology Devices Market (2019-2035) by Application

6.2.1 Atrial Fibrillation

6.2.2 Atrial Flutter

6.2.3 Atrioventricular Nodal Re-entrant Tachycardia (AVNRT)

6.2.4 Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW) Syndrome

6.2.5 Ventricular Tachycardia

6.2.6 Other Arrhythmias

6.3 Global Electrophysiology Devices Market (2019-2035) by End User

6.3.1 Hospitals

6.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.3.3 Cardiac Electrophysiology Laboratories

6.3.4 Academic and Research Institutes

6.4 Global Electrophysiology Devices Market (2019-2035) by Region

6.4.1 North America

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.3 Asia Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.5 Middle East and Africa

7 North America Electrophysiology Devices Market (2019-2035)

7.1 North America Electrophysiology Devices Market by Product

7.2 North America Electrophysiology Devices Market by Application

7.3 North America Electrophysiology Devices Market by End User

7.4 North America Electrophysiology Devices Market by Country

7.4.1 United States

7.4.2 Canada

8 Europe Electrophysiology Devices Market (2019-2035)

8.1 Europe Electrophysiology Devices Market by Product

8.2 Europe Electrophysiology Devices Market by Application

8.3 Europe Electrophysiology Devices Market by End User

8.4 Europe Electrophysiology Devices Market by Country

8.4.1 United Kingdom

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Italy

8.4.5 Spain

8.4.6 Others

9 Asia Pacific Electrophysiology Devices Market (2019-2035)

9.1 Asia Pacific Electrophysiology Devices Market by Product

9.2 Asia Pacific Electrophysiology Devices Market by Application

9.3 Asia Pacific Electrophysiology Devices Market by End User

9.4 Asia Pacific Electrophysiology Devices Market by Country

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 ASEAN

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.6 Others

10 Latin America Electrophysiology Devices Market (2019-2035)

10.1 Latin America Electrophysiology Devices Market by Product

10.2 Latin America Electrophysiology Devices Market by Application

10.3 Latin America Electrophysiology Devices Market by End User

10.4 Latin America Electrophysiology Devices Market by Country

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Argentina

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Others

11 Middle East and Africa Electrophysiology Devices Market (2019-2035)

11.1 Middle East and Africa Electrophysiology Devices Market by Product

11.2 Middle East and Africa Electrophysiology Devices Market by Application

11.3 Middle East and Africa Electrophysiology Devices Market by End User

11.4 Middle East and Africa Electrophysiology Devices Market by Country

11.4.1 Saudi Arabia

11.4.2 United Arab Emirates

11.4.3 Nigeria

11.4.4 South Africa

11.4.5 Others

12 Regulatory Framework

12.1 Regulatory Overview

12.2 US FDA

12.3 EU EMA

12.4 India CDSCO

12.5 Japan PMDA

12.6 Others

13 Patent Analysis

13.1 Analysis by Type of Patent

13.2 Analysis by Publication Year

13.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

13.4 Analysis by Patent Age

13.5 Analysis by CPC Codes

13.6 Analysis by Patent Valuation

13.7 Analysis by Key Players

14 Funding and Investment Analysis

14.1 Analysis by Funding Instances

14.2 Analysis by Type of Funding

14.3 Analysis by Funding Amount

14.4 Analysis by Leading Players

14.5 Analysis by Leading Investors

14.6 Analysis by Geography

15 Strategic Initiatives

15.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances

15.2 Analysis by Type of Initiatives

15.3 Analysis by Joint Ventures

15.4 Analysis by Leading Players

15.5 Analysis by Geography

16 Supplier Landscape

16.1 Vendor Positioning Analysis

16.1.1 Key Vendors

16.1.2 Prospective Leaders

16.1.3 Niche Leaders

16.1.4 Disruptors

16.2 Market Share Analysis by Region (Top 5 Companies)

16.3 Company Assessment Framework

16.3.1 Financial Analysis

16.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3 Geographic Reach and Achievements

16.3.4 Company News and Developments

16.3.5 Certifications

16.4 Company Profiles

16.4.1 Medtronic plc.

16.4.2 Boston Scientific Corporation

16.4.3 Abbott Laboratories

16.4.4 Biosense Webster, Inc. (part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech)

16.4.5 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

16.4.6 Biotronik SE & Co. KG

16.4.7 MicroPort Scientific Corporation

16.4.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

16.4.9 Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

16.4.10 CathVision ApS

17 Global Electrophysiology Devices Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)

17.1 Overview

17.2 Potential Distributors

17.3 Key Parameters for Distribution Partner Assessment

18 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)

Companies Featured



Medtronic plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories Biotronik SE & Co KG

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