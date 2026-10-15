Global Clinical Trials Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast, 2026-2035 AI, CRO Outsourcing And Biologics Drive 7.78% CAGR Toward USD 122.77 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CRO outsourcing, AI-powered platforms, decentralized trials and strategic partnerships reduce costs, accelerate approvals and improve recruitment, data quality and trial efficiency.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Clinical Trials Market Size, Share and Forecast Trends - Growth Analysis and Outlook Report (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical trials market was valued at USD 58.04 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 122.77 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.78% during 2026-2035, according to the report. Growth is being supported by rising pharmaceutical R&D investment, expanding drug development pipelines, increased outsourcing to Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and strong demand for biologics, biosimilars, and advanced therapies.

Clinical research is becoming more complex as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies pursue innovative products for unmet medical needs. This complexity is increasing reliance on CROs that provide specialized infrastructure, laboratory capabilities, regulatory expertise, patient recruitment, data management, and clinical trial supply services. Outsourcing enables sponsors to improve operational efficiency, control costs, and accelerate development and approval timelines.

Market Drivers and Growth Opportunities

Expanding drug pipelines and higher R&D expenditure remain key clinical trials market growth drivers. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are investing across early-stage and late-stage development, while medical device manufacturers are conducting additional studies to meet evolving regulatory requirements. In 2023, the US FDA approved a record 61 new drugs, representing a 42% increase from 2022. The approvals included Casgevy, the first approved gene-editing therapy, highlighting the rapid advancement of next-generation treatments.

Biologics and biosimilars represent a major market opportunity because these products require complex clinical evaluations, bioanalytical testing, biomarker testing, virology testing, and immunogenicity assessment. Growth in monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, and other biologic-based treatments is increasing demand for specialized clinical trial services. Faster regulatory pathways and closer collaboration among sponsors, CROs, technology providers, and research institutions are also supporting development activity.

However, advanced molecules and emerging drug delivery systems require increasingly sophisticated testing methods. Companies must maintain robust chemistry, manufacturing, and control processes while responding to stringent and changing regulatory expectations. Access to specialized expertise is therefore essential for successful investigational applications, clinical development, approval, and commercialization.

Workforce Shortage Remains a Key Challenge

The shortage of qualified clinical research professionals continues to affect CROs, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, and academic institutions. Demand for experienced scientists, clinical research coordinators, data specialists, and professionals capable of managing advanced research protocols is outpacing supply. The report identifies this talent gap as a potential constraint on trial timelines, service capacity, and market expansion.

The Global Workforce Intelligence Project also indicates a significant demand-supply imbalance across the clinical trials sector. Growing vacancies, retirements, workforce departures, and demand for advanced technical skills are intensifying recruitment challenges. Automation and AI-enabled platforms may reduce administrative workloads, but specialized human expertise remains critical for regulatory compliance, trial oversight, data integrity, and patient safety.

AI, Decentralized Trials, and Patient-Centric Research Reshape the Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, wearable devices, electronic health records, telemedicine, and cloud-based platforms are transforming clinical trial design and execution. These technologies support real-time monitoring, anomaly detection, patient matching, data quality management, and remote participation. Virtual and decentralized clinical trials are also broadening patient access while helping sponsors improve recruitment and retention.

In October 2024, MaxisIT introduced DTect AI, an AI-powered platform that integrates multiple models for real-time anomaly detection and data quality scoring. The technology is designed to strengthen data integrity, shorten cycle times, and reduce operational costs.

Patient-centric approaches are gaining importance as sponsors adopt flexible study designs, remote monitoring tools, and digital engagement systems. Emerging clinical research markets in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East are benefiting from regulatory reform, improved healthcare infrastructure, large patient populations, and stronger partnerships between global and local organizations.

Clinical Trials Market Segmentation

The market includes laboratory services, bioanalytical testing, cell-based assays, virology testing, serology, immunogenicity and neutralizing antibody testing, PK/PD testing, biomarker testing, decentralized clinical trial services, patient recruitment, site identification, analytical testing, clinical trial supply and logistics, protocol design, data management, and medical device testing.

Laboratory services are expected to retain a leading market position because of the growing need for accurate sample analysis, reliable clinical data, and regulatory compliance. CROs are expanding laboratory capacity and specialized testing capabilities to serve pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device clients developing increasingly complex products.

By clinical phase, Phase III is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global clinical trials market. Large patient populations, extensive safety and efficacy evaluations, and demanding regulatory requirements make Phase III studies resource-intensive. These factors encourage sponsors to use outsourced services and integrated technologies that strengthen data collection and operational performance.

Major therapeutic areas include oncology, infectious diseases, neurology, metabolic disorders, immunology, cardiology, genetic diseases, and women's health. Cardiology is projected to record particularly strong growth as cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death worldwide. According to the World Heart Federation, cardiovascular diseases account for more than 20.5 million deaths annually, increasing demand for new cardiology drugs, devices, and clinical research programs.

Asia-Pacific Positioned for the Fastest Regional Growth

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Competitive trial costs, favorable government policies, expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing, improved research infrastructure, and large treatment populations are making the region an increasingly important clinical development destination.

Australia and South Korea are strengthening their positions through streamlined regulatory procedures and advanced patient recruitment capabilities. South Korea is using AI-based patient matching, while Australia offers a six-to-eight-week trial approval process. The Australian government's Clinical Trials Activity Initiative, launched in 2024, committed $750 million over ten years to support research into rare diseases and unmet medical needs.

Investment and Industry Developments

Public and private investment is accelerating clinical trials market growth, particularly in oncology, immunology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular research. In August 2024, the Canadian government committed more than USD 43 million to fund 14 clinical trials addressing a broad range of health priorities. The funding is expected to strengthen clinical research infrastructure and accelerate treatment development.



In June 2024, IQVIA launched One Home for Sites, a platform that consolidates multiple clinical trial systems into a unified dashboard to improve research site workflows and patient care.

In June 2024, TrialX introduced an AI-powered Clinical Trial Finder covering more than 58,000 active studies worldwide, supporting trial awareness, recruitment, and participation.

In August 2024, Ushur launched UshurX, a HIPAA-secure platform that automates participant pre-screening, onboarding, monitoring, and engagement.

In October 2024, Medable partnered with Google Cloud to offer clinical trial tracking software through Google Cloud Marketplace, supporting trial design, data management, and consolidated billing. In November 2024, Medable introduced Medable AI within Medable Studio, reducing eCOA build times from days to approximately 30 minutes.

Competitive Landscape

Leading clinical trials market participants are investing in advanced technology, specialized laboratory services, decentralized trial capabilities, and strategic partnerships. Prominent companies include IQVIA, PAREXEL International Corporation, ICON Plc, Syneos Health Inc., Labcorp Drug Development, WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd., Charles River Laboratories, PPD Inc., Medpace Holdings Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fortrea Inc., Worldwide Clinical Trials, Celerion, Novotech, SGS, PSI CRO AG, CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting, Frontage Labs, and Linical Americas.

The report indicates that continued pharmaceutical R&D spending, biologics development, digital transformation, geographic diversification, and CRO outsourcing will sustain global clinical trials market expansion through 2035. Companies that combine scientific expertise, scalable infrastructure, skilled talent, and AI-enabled clinical trial solutions will be well positioned to capture emerging opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Key Assumptions

1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Clinical Trials Market Overview

3.1 Global Clinical Trials Market Historical Value (2019-2025)

3.2 Global Clinical Trials Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)

4 Vendor Positioning Analysis

4.1 Key Vendors

4.2 Prospective Leaders

4.3 Niche Leaders

4.4 Disruptors

5 Global Clinical Trials Market Landscape*

5.1 Global Clinical Trials Market: Developers Landscape

5.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.1.2 Analysis by Company Size

5.1.3 Analysis by Region

5.2 Global Clinical Trials Market: Service Landscape

5.2.1 Analysis by Phase

5.2.2 Analysis by Service Type

5.2.3 Analysis by Therapeutic Area

5.2.4 Analysis by Application

6 Global Clinical Trials Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

6.2 SWOT Analysis

6.2.1 Strengths

6.2.2 Weaknesses

6.2.3 Opportunities

6.2.4 Threats

6.3 PESTEL Analysis

6.3.1 Political

6.3.2 Economic

6.3.3 Social

6.3.4 Technological

6.3.5 Legal

6.3.6 Environment

6.4 Porter's Five Forces Model

6.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.4.5 Degree of Rivalry

6.5 Key Demand Indicators

6.6 Key Price Indicators

6.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

7 Global Clinical Trials Market Segmentation (2019-2035)

7.1 Global Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035) by Phase

7.1.1 Market Overview

7.1.2 Phase II

7.1.3 Phase III

7.1.4 Phase IV

7.1.5 Others

7.2 Global Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035) by Service Type

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Laboratory Services

7.2.3 Bioanalytical Testing Services

7.2.3.1 Cell-Based Assay

7.2.3.2 Virology Testing

7.2.3.3 Serology, Immunogenicity, & Neutralizing Antibodies

7.2.3.4 PK/PD Testing

7.2.3.5 Method Development, Optimization & Validation

7.2.3.6 Biomarker Testing

7.2.3.7 Other Bioanalytical Testing Services

7.2.4 Decentralized Clinical Trial Services

7.2.5 Patient Recruitment

7.2.6 Site Identification

7.2.7 Analytical Testing Services

7.2.8 Clinical Trial Supply & Logistic Services

7.2.9 Protocol Designing

7.2.10 Clinical Trial Data Management Services

7.2.11 Medical Device Testing Services

7.2.12 Other Service

7.3 Global Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035) by Therapeutic Areas

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Oncology

7.3.3 Infectious Diseases

7.3.4 Neurology

7.3.5 Metabolic Disorders

7.3.6 Immunology

7.3.7 Cardiology

7.3.8 Genetic Diseases

7.3.9 Women's Health

7.3.10 Other Therapeutic Areas

7.4 Global Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035) by Application

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 Small Molecules

7.4.3 Monoclonal Antibodies

7.4.4 Vaccine

7.4.5 Cell & Gene Therapy

7.4.6 Other Applications

7.5 Global Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035) by Region

7.5.1 Market Overview

7.5.2 North America

7.5.3 Europe

7.5.4 Asia Pacific

7.5.5 Latin America

7.5.6 Middle East and Africa

8 North America Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035)

8.1 North America Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035) by Phase

8.2 North America Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035) by Service Type

8.3 North America Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035) by Therapeutic Areas

8.4 North America Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035) by Application

8.5 North America Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035) by Country

8.5.1 United States of America

8.5.2 Canada

9 Europe Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035)

9.1 Europe Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035) by Phase

9.2 Europe Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035) by Service Type

9.3 Europe Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035) by Therapeutic Areas

9.4 Europe Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035) by Application

9.5 Europe Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035) by Country

9.5.1 United Kingdom

9.5.2 Germany

9.5.3 France

9.5.4 Italy

9.5.5 Others

10 Asia Pacific Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035)

10.1 Asia Pacific Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035) by Phase

10.2 Asia Pacific Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035) by Service Type

10.3 Asia Pacific Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035) by Therapeutic Areas

10.4 Asia Pacific Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035) by Application

10.5 Asia Pacific Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035) by Country

10.5.1 China

10.5.2 Japan

10.5.3 India

10.5.4 ASEAN

10.5.5 Australia

10.5.6 Others

11 Latin America Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035)

11.1 Latin America Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035) by Phase

11.2 Latin America Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035) by Service Type

11.3 Latin America Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035) by Therapeutic Areas

11.4 Latin America Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035) by Application

11.5 Latin America Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035) by Country

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Argentina

11.5.3 Mexico

11.5.4 Others

12 Middle East and Africa Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035)

12.1 Middle East and Africa Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035) by Phase

12.2 Middle East and Africa Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035) by Service Type

12.3 Middle East and Africa Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035) by Therapeutic Areas

12.4 Middle East and Africa Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035) by Application

12.5 Middle East and Africa Clinical Trials Market (2019-2035) by Country

12.5.1 Saudi Arabia

12.5.2 United Arab Emirates

12.5.3 Nigeria

12.5.4 South Africa

12.5.5 Others

13 Regulatory Framework

13.1 Regulatory Overview

13.2 US FDA

13.3 EU EMA

13.4 INDIA CDSCO

13.5 JAPAN PMDA

13.6 Others

14 Strategic Initiatives

14.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances

14.2 Analysis by Type of Initiatives

14.3 Analysis by Joint Ventures

14.4 Analysis by Leading Players

14.5 Analysis by Geography

15 Supplier Landscape

15.1 Market Share Analysis, By Region (Top 5 Companies)

15.1.1 Market Share Analysis: Global

15.1.2 Market Share Analysis: North America

15.1.3 Market Share Analysis: Europe

15.1.4 Market Share Analysis: Asia Pacific

15.1.5 Market Share Analysis: Others

15.2 Company Profiles

15.2.1 Profile Coverage

15.2.1.1 Financial Analysis

15.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.2.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

15.2.1.4 Company News and Development

15.2.1.5 Certifications

15.2.2 IQVIA

15.2.3 Syneos Health

15.2.4 WuXi AppTec

15.2.5 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

15.2.6 Charles River Laboratories

15.2.7 Parexel International Corporation

15.2.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

15.2.9 ICON plc

15.2.10 Advanced Clinical

15.2.11 Fortrea Inc.

16 Global Clinical Trials Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)

16.1 Overview

16.2 Potential Distributors

16.3 Key Parameters for Distribution Partner Assessment

17 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)

Companies Featured



IQVIA

Company News and Development

Syneos Health

Company News and Development

WuXi AppTec

Company News and Development

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Company News and Development

Charles River Laboratories

Company News and Development

Parexel International Corporation

Company News and Development

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Company News and Development

ICON plc

Company News and Development

Advanced Clinical

Company News and Development

Fortrea Inc. Company News and Development

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