Worldwide Mobile Connectivity Service Provider (CSP) Directory: Mnos And Mvnos, 2026-2030 5G Expansion And MVNO Growth Create New Global Partnership Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Connect with MNO and MVNO Decision-Makers worldwide using trusted, GDPR-compliant operator insights in easy-to-integrate PDF and Excel formats.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Worldwide Mobile Connectivity Service Providers (CSPs) Directory [covering both MNOs & MVNOs] 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides telecom vendors and service providers with comprehensive intelligence on Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) worldwide. Covering more than 1,400 operators across 217+ countries, it is designed to support companies seeking new business opportunities, strategic partnerships and direct engagement with influential decision-makers in the global telecommunications market.

Developed as a specialist resource for organizations that conduct business with mobile operators and Communication Service Providers (CSPs), the report combines operator data, market analysis and management contact information in one accessible product. The latest edition introduces a new design and almost 3 times the number of management contacts compared with the older edition. It includes more than 11,600 CXO, management, decision-making and influencer contacts, providing up to 300% more contacts than the previous edition.

For more than 20 years, this established industry resource has helped telecom vendors connect with mobile operators and CSPs. Its extensive global coverage supports business development, market entry planning, partnership identification, competitive analysis and sales outreach across established and emerging telecom markets.

Information included in the report:



MNO and MVNO market analysis: Industry snapshots covering market size, key developments, leading companies, analyst guidance and forecasts for the period 2026-2030.

Operator profiles: Registered company name, brand, region and network portfolio, including 2G, 3G, LTE, 4G, 5G and LTE-Advanced technologies.

Business intelligence: Subscriber numbers, market share, ownership, group information, network penetration, available technologies, contact details and key executives.

Online presence: Operator websites and relevant URLs.

Management contacts: CXO, management, decision-makers and influencers responsible for strategic, commercial and operational decisions. Available formats: PDF and Excel editions suitable for research, sales planning and integration with existing business processes.

Key features of the 2026-2027 edition:



Worldwide coverage of 1400+ operators, including both MNOs and MVNOs, across 217+ countries.

More than 11,600 CXO, management and decision-making contacts.

Up to 300% more management contacts than the older edition.

Contact data presented as 100% anti-spam US Law and European GDPR compliant.

New user friendly PDF and easy to integrate Excel formats.

Detailed executive summaries addressing key questions about the worldwide telecom market from 2026-2030. Market intelligence supporting the identification of operators, ownership structures, technology capabilities and commercial opportunities.

The report is relevant to companies that sell products, platforms, infrastructure and professional services to mobile operators. Its combination of MNO and MVNO data enables users to assess potential customers and partners by geography, network technology, subscriber base, market position and corporate ownership.

Intended users include:



Network enablers, hubbing partners and interconnection usage providers

Roaming partners and reconciliation service providers

Handset manufacturers and chipset providers

Telecom infrastructure and core solutions providers

Digitalisation experts, consultants and AI companies

4G/5G specialists and Value-Added Services providers

MVNOs and other telecom service providers Event, networking and industry engagement companies

By consolidating global mobile operator intelligence and verified management contact information, the report gives telecom businesses a practical foundation for prospecting, partnership development and international expansion. The combination of worldwide CSP coverage, technology data, market forecasts and executive contacts makes it a valuable resource for organizations planning to engage with MNOs and MVNOs during the 2026-2030 period.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive SummaryQuestions Answered by the ReportAfrica MNO Directory 2026-2027Asia-Pacific (Including Australia & New Zealand) MNO Directory 2026-2027Europe MNO Directory 2026-2027Latin America MNO Directory 2026-2027Middle East MNO Directory 2026-2027North America MNO Directory 2026-2027

For more information about this directory visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900