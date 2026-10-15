U.S. Freestanding Radiology Facility Pricing Database By CBSA AI-Driven Current-Year Benchmarks Reveal Regional Pricing Trends And Revenue Growth Opportunities
Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Freestanding Radiology Pricing Database by CBSA" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
U.S. Freestanding Radiology Facility Pricing Data Delivers CBSA-Level Healthcare Benchmarks
The report provides comprehensive pricing benchmarks for freestanding radiology facilities across the United States, organized by Core-Based Statistical Area (CBSA). Designed to support healthcare pricing analysis, market research, financial planning, and data-driven decision-making, it offers geographically specific insights into radiology facility pricing within selected markets.
Pricing information is presented through four percentile benchmarks:
- 25th Percentile 50th Percentile 75th Percentile 90th Percentile
These benchmarks enable users to evaluate the distribution of freestanding radiology facility prices within a specified CBSA. By presenting multiple percentiles rather than a single aggregate figure, the report supports more detailed comparisons across lower, median, upper, and high-end pricing levels. This structure can assist organizations in assessing market position, examining geographic pricing patterns, and conducting localized healthcare cost analysis.
The underlying pricing information is collected from surveys and adjudicated claims data. Historical information is analyzed using AI and machine learning, with inflation adjustments applied to generate forecasted current-year prices. This methodology combines established data sources with analytical technology to produce relevant pricing estimates for the current market environment.
The report is available in two practical formats:
- .CSV .PDF
The.CSV output supports integration with analytical platforms, internal databases, applications, and customized reporting systems. The.PDF format offers a structured resource for review, presentation, documentation, and distribution among stakeholders. Together, these formats accommodate both technical analysis and conventional business reporting requirements.
The report is intended for a broad range of healthcare, research, technology, and consulting professionals, including:
- Academic researchers conducting healthcare economics, pricing, or geographic market studies Consultants supporting strategic planning, benchmarking, reimbursement analysis, and market evaluation Data analysts examining radiology pricing trends and regional variations Industry professionals involved in healthcare finance, operations, planning, and competitive intelligence Third-party app developers incorporating healthcare pricing information into digital tools and analytical products
CBSA-level radiology pricing data can support organizations seeking greater visibility into local market conditions. Potential applications include comparative pricing analysis, geographic expansion research, financial modeling, provider market assessment, and the development of healthcare data products. The percentile structure also allows users to select benchmarks aligned with specific analytical objectives and organizational requirements.
The publisher has an established reputation for delivering healthcare provider pricing data to organizations serving the healthcare industry. Its data has been featured by prominent publications and industry organizations, including Becker's Health Review, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Modern Healthcare, HFMA, and Kaiser Health News.
By combining localized freestanding radiology facility pricing benchmarks, adjudicated claims data, survey findings, forecasting technology, and accessible output formats, the report provides a focused resource for professionals evaluating healthcare pricing across U.S. metropolitan and regional markets.
Key Topics Covered:
I. Overview
a. Description of Specified CBSA
b. Summary of database criteria
II. Database Content
a. CBSA Code
b. CBSA Name
c. HCPCS Code
d. HCPCS Description
e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark
f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark
g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark
h. 90th Percentile Price Benchmark
III. Outputs
a..CSV
b..PDF
Companies Featured
- SMI Imaging BTDI Alliance Healthcare Services Pacific Vascular Health Imaging Partners Digitrace Care Services
For more information about this database visit
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