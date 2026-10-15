NFI Highlights Innovation And Customer Engagement At APTA EXPO 2026

NFI highlights next-generation vehicle controls, enhanced vehicle performance tracking, and industry collaboration at America's premier public transit event

ST. CLOUD, Minn., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (NFI or the Company), a leading manufacturer of buses and motorcoaches and a provider of comprehensive aftermarket parts and service solutions, today recapped a successful week at the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) EXPO 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Throughout the event, NFI connected with transit agencies, industry partners, suppliers, policymakers, and other stakeholders from across the U.S.

NFI welcomed thousands of visitors to its booth, where it showcased a comprehensive portfolio of buses and coaches and engaged customers on fleet modernization, operational efficiency, workforce development, aftermarket support, infrastructure planning, and evolving mobility needs.

“APTA EXPO is one of our most important opportunities to engage directly with customers and partners,” said John Sapp, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI.“The conversations we had throughout the week reinforced the value of collaboration as transit agencies modernize their fleets and services. We were proud to showcase the breadth of NFI's solutions, including new offerings, and, most importantly, to listen to customers, understand their priorities, and help them plan for the future.”

The event also included a visit from representatives of the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), who met with NFI team members, toured the Company's booth, and discussed the future of public transportation and ongoing investment in American transit.

NFI also highlighted several customer, technology, and business milestones throughout the week, including the launch of an enhanced Connect360 ® repor featuring an interactive dashboard for on-demand access to fleet performance and operational data, and the introduction of New Flyer's next-generation vehicle controls and electrical architecture for Xcelsior ® transit buse.

NFI also recognized the strong customer demand demonstrated through additional order announcements made leading up to and during APTA EXPO, including orders from New York City, Washington Metro, Metrolinx, Houston Metro, Central Ohio Transit Authority, and Denver RTD. Year to date, NFI has announced new firm and option orders for over 2,500 equivalent units.

Beyond the booth, NFI leaders participated in industry discussions, customer meetings, and networking events focused on advancing public transportation and helping transit agencies achieve their operational and service goals.

APTA EXPO brings together public transportation professionals, manufacturers, suppliers, and policymakers from around the world, serving as one of the industry's largest forums for innovation, collaboration, and business development.

About NFI

NFI is a leading global bus and motorcoach manufacturer and a provider of aftermarket parts and service solutions. With more than 9,000 team members across ten countries and operations spanning over 40 facilities, NFI delivers a comprehensive portfolio of bus and coach platforms.

Through its brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI PartsTM, NFI supports a diverse and extensive portfolio, serving public transit, commuter, and coach markets. In total, NFI supports an installed base of more than 100,000 buses and coaches worldwide. NFI offers a broad range of propulsion systems, including zero-emission electric (referring to propulsion systems that do not utilize internal combustion engines, such as trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and advanced diesel technologies, providing agencies with multiple fleet technology options. NFI's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NFI) and its convertible unsecured debentures trade under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at , , , nfi.parts, , arbocsv.com, and carfaircomposites.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Stephen King

P: 204.792.1300

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