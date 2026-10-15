Established American Buffet Chain Adopts Beyond Oil As Sole Sourced Frying Standard Across Corporate And Franchise Locations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following a successful pilot, family-oriented buffet chain has selected Beyond Oil for its corporate and franchise locations as a sole source partner, establishing it as a best practice for its operations.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (“ Beyond Oil” or the“ Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while improving food quality, lowering operational costs, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, today announced that an American buffet style restaurant chain intends to adopt Beyond Oil as a sole source oil management solution for best frying practices across its corporate-owned and franchised restaurants, following a successful pilot. The restaurant chain will replace other filter aids with Beyond Oil across its standard operating procedures.

Following the successful pilot in five locations, the restaurant intends to adopt Beyond Oil as its new frying standard for its U.S. restaurant network of more than 200 locations. The chain and Beyond Oil are working together on a broader network-wide rollout plan. The first phase of that plan is expected to include 18 locations, and from there, the companies plan to coordinate on bringing Beyond Oil to its full set of franchise partners.

“We have been very excited about our work with this historic brand. Given the buffet environment, where every customer makes the choice what they select, we saw this opportunity as a great showcase of how Beyond Oil supports making fried food crispy and high quality. Chicken is a heavy focus in this chain, so it is a big part of what makes them special, and we are very excited to be a part of their great family environment,” said Michael Nemirow, President of Beyond Oil North America.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

We all love fried food. Let's make it better. Not by changing what people love. By improving the system behind it. Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL, OTCQB: BEOLF) is a food-tech innovation company on a mission to help foodservice operators improve fried food across every dimension that matters: quality, health, consistency, safety, sustainability and profitability. We achieve these outcomes by improving the system behind every kitchen, the frying performance and oil management that determine what lands on the plate. The Company's patented technology, cleared by the FDA and Health Canada, integrates into existing kitchen workflows to improve frying performance and oil management, helping operators deliver more consistent food, strengthen operational control and reduce oil waste. Beyond Oil's solution serves restaurant chains, supermarkets, hotels, catering, institutions and industrial frying operations worldwide, turning frying into a measurable, repeatable and scalable brand standard. The result is a better frying standard, helping every fryer, every shift and every plate live up to the food people love. For more information, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934,“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and“forward-looking information” within the meaning of other relevant securities legislation, including applicable securities laws in Canada, which reflect Beyond Oil Ltd.'s current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management's current estimates, beliefs and assumptions and which are in turn based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of Beyond Oil Ltd. are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as“expect”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“foresee”,“could”,“estimate”,“goal”,“intend”,“plan”,“seek”,“strive”,“will”,“may” and“should” and similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements regarding: the timing, pace and extent of the rollout of Beyond Oil across the restaurant chain's corporate and franchise locations; the anticipated expansion of the rollout to the franchise partner's locations and other franchise partners; and management's expectations regarding the commercial relationship with the restaurant chain. Forward-looking statements are subject to specific risks and uncertainties, including: the risk that the rollout does not proceed as planned or within the anticipated timeline; the risk that franchise partners do not adopt Beyond Oil at the anticipated pace or scale; the risk that the restaurant chain modifies, delays or terminates its sole-source arrangement; supply chain and distribution capabilities in the United States; and competitive pressures in commercial kitchen and oil management solutions. Although Beyond Oil Ltd. believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, certain factors, risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in the USA and Canada, certain factors, not presently known to Beyond Oil Ltd., or that Beyond Oil Ltd., currently believes are not material, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Beyond Oil Ltd., undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Company Contact:

Adi Olesker, VP of Investor Relations

Phone: +972-50-694-2517

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Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

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