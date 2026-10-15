ELAM.Ca Launches ELAM Coach, Keeping Corporate Language Learners Practicing Between Classes

ELAM Coach App Interface

Learn with your ELAM trainer and practice with your ELAM Coach.

Canadian corporate language training pioneer adds a learner app to its live, trainer-led model, giving HR teams clear visibility on engagement and progress.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Canadian corporate language training pioneer adds a learner app to its live, trainer-led model, giving HR teams clear visibility on engagement and progress.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, October, 2026 ELAM (elam), the 100% virtual corporate language training company trusted by organizations including CN, TC Media, McGill University and Sobeys, today announced the launch of ELAM Coach, a learner app now available to participants this Fall session.

ELAM Coach extends ELAM's live, trainer-led classes into the rest of the learner's week. Employees keep practicing between sessions; trainers follow each learner's activity, and HR partners receive clear reporting on engagement.

Closing the gap between classes

Most language progress is won or lost between lessons. Busy professionals attend class, then return to full calendars with little structured practice until the next session. For HR and L&D teams, that gap is also a visibility problem: it is hard to tell who is engaged and whether the investment is paying off.

ELAM Coach addresses both sides. Learners get a simple way to keep their skills active in short, flexible moments. Trainers see who is practicing and can adjust their next class accordingly. HR partners get usage and progress reporting they can share with managers and leadership.

A word from the founder

"For more than 30 years, our clients have told us the same thing: their people want to progress faster, and HR wants to see that progress," said Paule Grenier, Founder and President of ELAM. "ELAM Coach gives learners a way to keep practicing on their own time, while our trainers stay at the center of the experience. Learn with your ELAM trainer. Practice with your ELAM Coach."

What ELAM Coach brings

For learners:

- Practice between live classes, on their own schedule

- Activities that reinforce what they work on with their trainer

- Key app features, e.g. AI conversation practice, vocabulary review, pronunciation feedback

For trainers:

- A view of each learner's activity between classes

- Insight to tailor the next session to what each learner needs

For HR and L&D teams:

- Usage and engagement reporting as part of ELAM's HR Solutions partnership

- Flexible licenses that can be reassigned as teams and participants change

Availability

ELAM Coach is available now to ELAM learners, starting with the Fall 2026 session. Organizations interested in adding ELAM Coach to their language training program can contact ELAM at elam or....

About ELAM

Founded in 1993, ELAM is a 100% virtual corporate language training company serving business professionals across Canada and beyond. ELAM delivers live, tailored training in 12+ languages through Microsoft Teams Premium, with a network of 120+ certified trainers and assessors. Its HR Solutions partnership supports organizations with all the logistics involved in setting up a language training program within their organization. Learn more at .

Paule Grenier

ELAM

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ELAM Launches ELAM Coach, Keeping Corporate Language Learners Practicing Between Classes News Provided By ELAM October 15, 2026, 11:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Technology



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