FISCAL Technologies Named AP Data, Risk And Compliance Solution Provider Of The Year At APA Awards

FISCAL wins Accounts Payable Association Award

FISCAL Technologies has won an Accounts Payable Association award recognising technology providers that make a positive difference to AP teams.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FISCAL Technologies has won the AP Data, Risk and Compliance Solution Provider of the Year award at the Accounts Payable Association (APA) Awards, held on 13th October 2026.The APA's partner awards recognise solution providers that have made a positive impact on members' accounts payable (AP) functions. APA members nominate the shortlisted providers, so the recognition comes from within the AP community itself. FISCAL was shortlisted alongside seven other solution providers and the APA judging panel decided the winner.This category celebrates providers that specialise in data analytics, fraud prevention, audit, risk management and compliance. The APA says the award recognises those that 'combine powerful insight and governance capabilities with responsive, trusted customer service and advisory support, enabling AP teams to mitigate risk and make confident, data-driven decisions'.FISCAL helps organisations to protect spend, strengthen risk controls, and maintain regulatory compliance. Their AI-native P2P risk management software analyses every supplier and invoice and flags risks for finance teams to investigate and resolve. This enables them to stay in control of what happens for each risk. Consultancy and support teams continuously work alongside customers to support their risk management process.The company has worked with finance teams since 2007, honing its software and services to meet the needs of many different teams. Its experts have overseen implementations across sectors including local government, healthcare and retail, and the software now protects over £340bn each year.David Griffiths, FISCAL Technologies CEO, said:“The FISCAL team are thrilled to win this award. The recognition is so valuable because the nominations come from APA members - Accounts Payable professionals who use our risk controls every day. FISCAL strives to build innovative solutions that truly make a difference to our customers, and winning this award tells us we're getting it right.”The award follows a recent milestone for the company, which now has protected over £2 trillion for their customers. They have also recently announced updates to their credit monitoring functionality, and the addition of AI connectivity to the software.To find out how FISCAL helps finance teams protect spend, contact....---About FISCAL TechnologiesFISCAL's P2P risk management software helps finance teams protect spend and strengthen risk controls. It's backed by our expert consultancy and support teams.The AI-native platform analyses every supplier and invoice, finding risks for your team to investigate and resolve. It augments your team's capabilities, strengthening controls before and after payment.FISCAL reduces fraud and compliance breaches, prevents duplicate payments, decreases supplier risk and automates statement reconciliation 12x faster. It integrates smoothly into your systems and processes, improving efficiency, and streamlining pay runs.Since 2007, we have overseen implementations across sectors including local government, healthcare and retail. We now protect over £340bn each year with proven, data-driven intelligence.For more information, visit .

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FISCAL Technologies Ltd

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FISCAL Technologies named AP data, risk and compliance solution provider of the year at APA awards News Provided By FISCAL Technologies Ltd October 15, 2026, 11:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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