Roofing Giant Details Referral Rewards And Professional Partner Network

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) North Texas contractor outlines $250 qualifying roof referrals and approval-based professional partnerships.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Roofing Giant, a Dallas–Fort Worth roofing contractor, has published details of two referral programs for customers, neighbors and eligible business partners. Roofing Giant Referral Rewards outlines consumer payments for qualifying completed roofing projects, while the Giant Partner Network provides a separate application and written-approval process for professional referral relationships.Through Roofing Giant Referral Rewards, eligible participants may receive $250 for a completed residential roof replacement and $100 for a smaller qualifying roofing repair or exterior project. Smaller projects generally must have a contract value of at least $2,500. Milestone bonuses are available at three, five and ten qualifying completed full-roof referrals in a rolling 12-month period. The Giant Block Bonus can provide an additional $250 when a participant refers three qualifying completed full-roof projects within the same neighborhood cluster.Rewards are earned only when a referred project qualifies, Roofing Giant completes the work, receives the required final payment and completes its eligibility review. A signed contract alone does not trigger compensation, and previously active, canceled or duplicate opportunities are not eligible. Referred homeowners must have consented to being contacted before their information is submitted.The separate Giant Partner Network is available for qualifying trade contractors, restoration and other home-service businesses, property managers, commercial property contacts and approved professional introducers. The published partner schedule sets fixed amounts for eligible completed residential and commercial jobs, with special requirements for larger portfolio or enterprise opportunities. A partner must receive written approval before accepting compensated referrals.The programs include safeguards for insurance and regulated relationships. Referral compensation may not reimburse or offset a roofing customer's insurance deductible, and rewards are not based on insurance proceeds or claim outcomes. Insurance adjusters, public adjusters and claim decision-makers are not automatically eligible for paid referrals. Property-management, real-estate and other fiduciary relationships may require employer, broker, owner or other organizational approval.Roofing Giant handles inspections, estimates, contracting and project delivery independently of a referral. Customers and neighbors can submit consent-based referrals through Roofing Giant Referral Rewards. Businesses and professionals can apply to the Giant Partner Network and review applicable terms before participating.About Roofing GiantRoofing Giant serves residential and commercial roofing customers across Dallas–Fort Worth and North Texas. Established in 2012, its services include roof inspections, repairs, replacements, storm restoration, commercial roofing and rain gutters. Roofing Giant maintains offices in Dallas and Frisco.More information is available through the Roofing Giant website.

Oleg Shtereb

Roofing Giant

4694986772

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Roofing Giant Details Referral Rewards and Professional Partner Network News Provided By Roofing Giant October 15, 2026, 11:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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