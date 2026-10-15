Authors Are Getting Convincing Scam Pitches By The Dozens: Here's How To Spot The Red Flags

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Ascot Media Group CEO and Founder Trish Stevens

FRIENDSWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An author's book, website, press releases and social media presence can provide scammers with everything they need to create remarkably convincing pitches. Using publicly available information and AI-generated language, fraudsters can make unsolicited emails appear to come from legitimate publishing, marketing and publicity professionals who have taken a genuine interest in an author's work.

Ascot Media Group CEO and Founder Trish Stevens says the company sees these messages on a daily basis, including emails targeting authors who are already working with professional publicity firms. The scams frequently involve people presenting themselves as book specialists, publishers, marketing experts or other industry professionals who have discovered an author's work and want to help expand its reach.

“The volume is astonishing,” Stevens said.“I can literally receive up to 20 of these every single day. They use information about the author and the book to make the message appear personal, but that does not mean the sender has actually taken any interest in the author's work.”

The growing sophistication of these scams also creates an opportunity for media outlets that cover books, publishing, writing, entrepreneurship and the creative economy. By alerting their audiences to common warning signs, journalists and broadcasters can help authors recognize suspicious offers before they provide personal information, sign agreements or send money.

Ray Deptula, author of A Dog Before a Soldier and Can't Find My Way Home, can speak from experience. He has received a barrage of unsolicited offers since he began promoting his books earlier this year, illustrating how quickly authors can become targets once their books and contact information are publicly available. Deptula is available to share his experiences with interested media outlets.

Stevens says several warning signs can help authors separate legitimate opportunities from suspicious ones.

Authors should watch for:

.Unsolicited flattery. A message may praise an author's work while offering little evidence that the sender has actually read or reviewed the book.

.Generic“book specialist” credentials. Scammers frequently present themselves as publishing or marketing experts without establishing a verifiable professional history.

.Promises of guaranteed exposure. Claims involving guaranteed bestseller status, major media coverage, celebrity endorsements or enormous audiences deserve scrutiny.

.Generic email addresses. A legitimate business opportunity should come with verifiable company information, including a professional website and business-domain email address.

.Missing contact information. No phone number, physical business information or functioning website can be a significant warning sign.

.Unverifiable testimonials or credentials. Authors should independently verify the people and companies cited as previous clients or partners.

.Pressure to act quickly. Legitimate professional opportunities generally allow time to investigate the offer and its source.

.Highly personalized but strangely written messages. AI can produce polished copy, but awkward phrasing, unusual punctuation, generic praise or an inconsistent tone can still reveal that a message was generated rather than genuinely written by someone familiar with the author's work.

“The biggest mistake an author can make is assuming that a personalized message must be legitimate,” Stevens added.“AI can take information that is already online and turn it into an email that sounds as though someone has spent hours researching you and your book. Authors need to verify who is actually behind the message before they respond or pay for anything.”

ABOUT ASCOT MEDIA GROUP, INC.

Based in Friendswood, Texas, Ascot Media Group, Inc., specializes in media distribution, book publicity and brand strategy for authors, corporate clients and public relations agencies worldwide. For more information, including extensive video and written testimonials, please visit .

Trish Stevens / Joan Barrett

Ascot Media Group, Inc.

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Authors Are Getting Convincing Scam Pitches by the Dozens: Here's How to Spot the Red Flags News Provided By Ascot Media Group, Inc. October 15, 2026, 11:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional



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