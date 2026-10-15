72 Multi-Unit Service Brands Put AI Agents To Work In Opus Agents' First Week

Opus Agents, live for all admins since Oct. 7, are AI assistants inside the Opus dashboard, each with standing instructions for one job.

Opus Agents includes a variety of pre-built agents, which can be used for a variety of tasks including locating locations that need recognition.

Built for multi-unit service brands, Opus Agents handles onboarding, compliance, audit follow-up across every location, with admins approving changes

- McKinsey Capitosti, Director of Training, Latitude Food GroupNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Opus Training, the AI-native training and operations platform for frontline teams at multi-unit businesses, today announced two ways to put AI to work on its platform. Opus Agents, live for all admins since Oct. 7, are AI assistants inside the Opus dashboard, each with standing instructions for one job. Opus MCP connects Opus to the AI assistant a team already uses, including Claude, ChatGPT, Google Gemini Enterprise and Microsoft Copilot Studio.An Opus agent can answer questions about completions, overdue training, team members, locations, roles and checklist results. It can also run reports and draft or edit courses, modules, check-ins, checklists, audits and Opus Docs. Admins can start from 15 ready-made agents, such as Onboarding Coach, Compliance Auditor, Content Author and Morning Brief, or build their own.Your agents, in your system of choiceMany brands already have an AI assistant they trust. With Opus MCP, admins and managers can ask Claude, ChatGPT or another assistant about their team, locations and assignments, pull reports, and draft courses, checklists and check-ins without leaving the tool they work in. Brands building their own agents can connect them to Opus the same way. Opus stays in the system of record, so new content lands in Opus as a draft for review.Built for operators, not just learning teamsMost AI agents announced by learning platforms serve corporate Learning and Development teams, turning enterprise documents into courses or helping desk-based employees search a catalog. Opus works exclusively with more than 500 multi-unit service brands and its data is built around how those businesses run. Every completion, checklist and audit result in Opus is tied to a location and a role, so an agent can connect a missed audit item at one location to the training that team hasn't finished, then draft the fix.Both Opus Agents and Opus MCP build on more than a year of AI development inside Opus. Ask Opus, which launched in August 2025, gives frontline teams answers from their own training in seconds. Recommendation Engine, launched in July 2026, turns guest reviews and operational data into specific actions for each location.Control stays with the customerWhether the work happens in Opus or in another assistant, it runs on the user's own permissions and sees only what that person can see. Publishing, assigning and deleting always need confirmation, new content stays a draft until someone publishes it, and every change is recorded under the user's name."Our customers shouldn't have to choose between our AI and the AI they already use," said Jeff Silver, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Opus Training. "Whether an admin works in Opus or in Claude, the same permissions and approvals apply, and every change lands in Opus where the team can see it."Early resultsIn the first six days after Opus Agents went live, 72 customer companies used them. Ninety-eight admins and managers started 175 conversations and made more than 1000 requests. Customers have set up more than 100 custom agents, led by Content Author, Compliance Auditor and Recognition Finder. 1 in 3 conversations was with a custom agent rather than the templated one.Agents are also changing how fast training gets built. Of the agent-built courses admins published, 83% went live within a day."Every training team has a list of projects that matter but never get done because there's no time. Opus Agents are clearing that list. The first thing I tried was reorganizing our whole library, and work that would have taken my training manager and me hours was done in minutes," said McKinsey Capitosti, Director of Training at Latitude Food Group (&pizza and Tijuana Flats)."My grandfather ran restaurants in Kansas City, and the hard part was never the food. It was getting every location to run like the best one," added Rachael Nemeth, CEO and co-founder of Opus Training. "Training leaders need help with the work that piles up between store visits. Now AI can do that work, in Opus or in the tools they already use, and nothing reaches their team until they say so."About Opus TrainingOpus Training is an AI-native training and operations platform for frontline and deskless teams at multi-unit businesses in restaurants, fitness, hospitality, car wash and retail. Its 500+ multi-unit customers include Smashburger, Bonchon, Mac Haik Restaurant Group, Gordon Ramsay Group, Shamin Hotels (Hilton, Hyatt), VASA Fitness, Shipley Do-Nuts, Just Salad, Super Star Car Wash, and Craveworthy Brands. Learn more at opus.

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72 Multi-Unit Service Brands Put AI Agents to Work in Opus Agents' First Week News Provided By Opus Training October 15, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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