Tacticalpay LLC Takes Full Ownership Of Gun Store Point-Of-Sale Provider Tacticalpay

The TacticalPay POS Hardware Bundle

Co-founders Rich McIver and Andy Hagans plan to reinvest in the company's tap-to-pay, ecommerce and POS products.

- Andy Hagans

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TacticalPay (Tactical Payments), a gun store point-of-sale and payments provider serving FFLs since 2017, now operates as TacticalPay LLC, an independent company. On October 1, the new company took full ownership of the TacticalPay brand, website, products and services. Rich McIver leads the company as Co-Founder & CEO, with Andy Hagans as Co-Founder & President. With more than a decade in business behind it, TacticalPay plans to reinvest in easier-to-use payment tools for gun stores.

Growing by Word of Mouth, From Startup FFLs to Established Stores

Over the last decade, the TacticalPay brand has grown largely through referrals between gun shop owners. Much of that comes down to grassroots credibility in the firearms industry, as well as ease of use. Most merchant applications are approved in one to three business days, and onboarding is handled by TacticalPay's in-house, Texas-based team.

Others have taken notice. Firearms payments guide GunFriendlyPayments ranked TacticalPay first among its top five gun-friendly processors in July 2025. In an August 2025 guide, payments company Borderfree Payments wrote: "Their '2A Friendly' stance means they are committed to the industry for the long haul, offering reliable merchant accounts to FFLs of all sizes."

Entry-Level Plans for In-Person and Online Sales

For in-person sales, the company's TacticalPay Tap software takes contactless payments on a phone, with no terminal needed. The app is available on all major smartphone platforms, and works at a retail counter or a gun show. For online sales, TacticalPay's E-commerce plan includes a payment gateway for a merchant's website, GunBroker listings and phone orders. Both plans are $69 per month, all in. Pricing is listed online, so merchants can compare plans without talking to a salesperson or requesting a custom quote.

A Full-Featured POS System for High-Volume Gun Shops

For high-volume stores, TacticalPay POS is a full-featured gun store point-of-sale system. It has ATF compliance built in, with an electronic bound book and 4473s. It also tracks serialized inventory and handles trade-ins, consignments and gunsmithing. The POS plan is $199 per month plus a one-time hardware bundle.

"We're putting everything we have into the firearms industry," said Andy Hagans, the company's Co-Founder & President. "Most of our merchants found us through another gun shop owner. That tells us ease of use matters as much as features. At TacticalPay, we believe a new FFL should be approved and selling within days. And they should be able to understand what they're paying for credit card processing, without any hidden fees."

Merchants can visit to compare plans and pricing.

About TacticalPay

TacticalPay (also known as Tactical Payments) is a payments and point-of-sale provider for firearms businesses. It is operated by TacticalPay LLC, an independent, founder-owned Texas company. TacticalPay has been in business since 2015 and has served firearms merchants under the TacticalPay name since 2017. It offers firearms merchant accounts and credit card processing for gun stores, plus TacticalPay POS, its gun store point-of-sale system. As of October 2026, TacticalPay holds a Better Business Bureau A+ rating. The company is also rated 4.8 out of 5 ("Excellent") on Trustpilot across 55 reviews. Visit to learn more.



Andy Hagans

TacticalPay LLC

+1 8882815830

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TacticalPay LLC Takes Full Ownership of Gun Store Point-of-Sale Provider TacticalPay News Provided By TacticalPay LLC October 15, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Military Industry, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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