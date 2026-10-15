Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Day 2026: Defence Leadership Reaffirms Frontline Readiness, Troop Welfare And National Security

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) marked KDF Day 2026 with high-level leadership engagements at Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) in Narok and the North Rift, reaffirming the centrality of personnel welfare, operational readiness and professional military service in safeguarding national security.

The Cabinet Secretary for Defence, Hon. Soipan Tuya, joined troops at Narok FOB, while the Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF), General Charles Kahariri, commemorated the occasion alongside personnel deployed under Operation Maliza Uhalifu (OMU) at Chemolingot and Napeitom FOBs in Baringo County.

The engagements, held under the theme“A Soldier-Centric Approach to Enhanced National Security and Development,” underscored the Defence leadership's commitment to supporting frontline personnel, strengthening operational effectiveness and recognising the sacrifices of those entrusted with protecting Kenya's sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests.

At Narok FOB, Hon. Tuya was received by the Base Commander Wajir Air Base, Brigadier Apollo Aloka, who briefed her on the Base's operational status and activities. She subsequently inspected key security installations, a water purification facility and the newly opened Defence Forces Welfare Services (DEFWES) supermarket, highlighting the importance of operational infrastructure and welfare facilities in sustaining mission readiness.

Addressing Officers and Service Members, the Cabinet Secretary commended their courage, discipline and professionalism, acknowledging their sacrifices in preserving national peace, security and stability.



“We honour you, we appreciate you, and we acknowledge your effort to keep our country safe,” she affirmed, reinforcing the Government's recognition of the dedication and selfless service of KDF personnel.



Meanwhile, at Chemolingot FOB, General Kahariri paid tribute to troops conducting security operations against banditry and livestock theft in the North Rift. He commended their resilience and operational achievements, emphasising that the mission extends beyond neutralising security threats to restoring public confidence, protecting vulnerable communities and creating conditions for sustainable socioeconomic development.

“Through your efforts, you contribute directly to safeguarding our citizens, restoring security and creating conditions for communities to resume their social and economic activities. I also recognise the sacrifices made by your families, who support you through the demands and uncertainties of military service,” the CDF stated.

General Kahariri urged troops to maintain operational vigilance, discipline and unity while conducting all missions in strict adherence to the Constitution, human rights and the rule of law. He emphasised that professionalism, accountability and respect for human dignity remain fundamental to effective military operations and public trust.

The CDF further reaffirmed the Defence leadership's commitment to strengthening personnel welfare through improved healthcare, affordable housing, the KDF Mortgage Scheme and other initiatives designed to enhance the wellbeing of Service Members and their families.

He also paid solemn tribute to fallen heroes, recognised wounded personnel and veterans, and acknowledged the resilience of military families whose sacrifices remain integral to the Defence Forces' operational strength.

Accompanied by the Commander Kenya Army, Lieutenant General David Ketter, the CDF subsequently visited Napeitom FOB, where the leadership engagements focused on troop welfare, morale, operational coordination and sustained mission effectiveness.

The visits demonstrated a shared leadership priority: that a well-supported, disciplined and motivated force is fundamental to operational success and enduring national security.



As KDF Day 2026 honours the courage, sacrifice and service of Kenya's military personnel, the engagements in Narok and the North Rift reaffirm the Defence Forces' determination to protect the nation, support frontline troops and contribute to lasting peace, stability and national development.

They further reinforce the KDF institutional vision:“One Force, Mission Ready, Deeply Rooted in Professionalism.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.