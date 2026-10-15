Northeast Monsoon Sets In, Heavy Rain Likely Across Kerala

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 15 (IANS) The northeast monsoon has arrived in Kerala, bringing the prospect of widespread rain across the state over the next few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in four districts and a yellow alert in eight others for Thursday, warning of very heavy rainfall in isolated places.

Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam are under an orange alert, while Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad are under a yellow alert.

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over the coming days, with rain likely to continue through the weekend.

The warning also covers thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds in parts of the state.

Winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places on Thursday and Friday.

People have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms and avoid exposing themselves to lightning.

The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places from October 16 to 20 as well, indicating that the wet spell could extend beyond the weekend.

The onset of the northeast monsoon, locally known as 'Thulavarsham', marks the beginning of another period of significant rainfall for Kerala.

The southwest monsoon is also expected to withdraw from the remaining parts of the country as easterly and northeasterly winds become established over the southern peninsula.

Two cyclonic circulations, one over central Kerala and adjoining areas and another over the Kanyakumari region, are influencing the prevailing weather conditions.

The changing weather calls for caution, particularly in hilly areas vulnerable to landslides and in locations prone to flash floods.

Residents in such areas should remain alert to official warnings and follow instructions issued by disaster management authorities.

The IMD has also urged the public to exercise caution during lightning and thunderstorms.

People should avoid standing in open areas or under isolated trees during lightning and should seek shelter in safe buildings.