North Korea Fires Strategic Cruise Missiles, Possibly From Nuclear Attack Submarine: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Oct 15 (IANS) North Korea said Thursday it test-fired two types of strategic cruise missile in the East Sea the previous day, in what may be the first launch from a 3,000-ton-class submarine it unveiled in 2023.

"The test-fire aimed to examine the current mobilised posture of the underwater combat systems and contributed to getting the Navy skilled in performing its strategic missions and showcasing high reliability, trustworthiness and ability of the war deterrents of the DPRK," the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The test was overseen by Kim Jong-sik, a member of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea, Jang Chang-ha, director-general of the Missile Administration and the Navy's underwater weapon system engineers, the report said.

Experts said the missiles appeared to be launched from what the North called its first tactical nuclear attack submarine, Hero Kim Kun Ok.

North Korea unveiled the vessel in September 2023 and described it as one of the "core underwater offensive means" of its navy, Yonhap News Agency reported.

At the launching ceremony on Sept. 6, 2023, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was quoted as saying that arming the navy with nuclear weapons "brooks no further delay."

Wednesday's test was the first of its kind since January 2024, when the North said Pulhwasal-3-31 strategic cruise missiles were fired from the 2,000-ton-class 8.24 Yongung submarine, with Kim watching.

North Korea first reported its test-firing of a submarine-launched cruise missile from the same vessel in March 2023.

The fact that Wednesday's launch took place without Kim's attendance is seen as a way to show off the navy's capabilities while avoiding heavy outside pressure. The KCNA said the launch "did not have any adverse impact on the security of neighboring countries."

South Korea's military did not publicly disclose Wednesday's launch, but said it had tracked the missiles from before launch to the end of their flight, rejecting claims that it may have missed them.

"Our military has persistently monitored and tracked the North Korean cruise missile activity reported yesterday, using various assets from before the launch through the cruise phase to the end of the flight," Capt. Jang Do-young, a spokesperson for the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), told a press briefing.

He declined to elaborate on the surveillance assets used, citing confidentiality with the United States.

When asked if the military could specify the launching system, Jang said one type of missile was fired from a vertical launching system, while another was fired from a torpedo launcher.

The Rodong Sinmun, the North's most widely read newspaper, did not report the launch.

Earlier this week, Pyongyang test-fired tactical ballistic missiles from the Pyongyang area toward the East Sea. The North said Tuesday the launch was intended to "confirm the success in the research for the technical upgrading of an important core element."

–IANS

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