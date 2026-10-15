South Korea Concerned Over USFK Chief's OPCON Remarks: Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Oct 15 (IANS) South Korean Defence Minister Kang Shin-chul said Thursday that Seoul has conveyed concerns to the United States over remarks by the chief of the US Forces Korea (USFK) that conditions for the transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON) have changed.

Kang made the remarks during a parliamentary audit of military courts, a day after USFK Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson said that conditions had changed regarding the transfer of wartime OPCON from the United States to South Korea amid evolving security circumstances.

"We have already conveyed our position on that matter," Kang said after Rep. Son Sol of the progressive Jinbo Party asked whether Seoul should strongly protest Brunson's comments, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"Though (Brunson's) comments were made from a military perspective, we are concerned about their broader implications and are making our position clear," he added.

Brunson said the allies have "new standards which we have to uphold" for the OPCON transfer, citing North Korea's recent missile launches. On Monday, Pyongyang test-fired tactical ballistic missiles toward the East Sea, with its state media describing the launches as a major success in upgrading a key component of its weapons systems.

Asked whether South Korea also agreed that the conditions had changed, Kang said the requirements for the OPCON transfer remained unchanged, while assessments of how fully they had been met could vary depending on one's perspective.

"The transfer of OPCON takes place with mutual trust ensured and within the framework of the South Korea-U.S. alliance," Kang said, adding that decisions on the transfer would not be based on political considerations.

The remarks come amid perceived differences between Seoul and Washington over the timing of the transfer.

Seoul seeks to retake wartime OPCON from Washington before the end of President Lee Jae Myung's five-year term in 2030, potentially as early as next year. Washington has expressed reservations about accelerating the transition for political reasons.

Kang said there would be "no problem at all" if the transfer took place now, as it would create "a stronger command structure" than the current one.

Following the transfer, a South Korean commander familiar with the country would lead the combined forces, with the US military providing support, Kang said.

Asked about the possible postponement of the annual South Korea-U.S. Security Consultative Meeting (SCM), which brings together the two countries' defence chiefs, Kang said, "I am not the only one who holds the SCM."

His response came amid reports that the meeting, usually held in late October or early November, could be postponed until December, possibly reflecting the November 3 U.S. midterm elections and other domestic considerations in Washington, as well as differences between Seoul and Washington over the OPCON transfer.

–IANS

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