India's Healthcare Blew My Mind': British Man Praises IVF Treatment In Lucknow, Compares It With UK

A British man has claimed that the healthcare system in India was much better and more cost-effective than the UK's. In an Instagram video titled "The Indian healthcare system blew my mind," Dave Flew explained that he was in Lucknow with his wife for IVF treatment, where the entire process left him pleasantly surprised.

Flew said he was incredibly happy with the treatment as everything was much more efficient. He described the facilities as incredible and the staff in the international lounge as very helpful.

"The health system in India is much better than the UK, let me tell you why! My wife and I are undergoing IVF treatment here at Max Speciality Hospital, Lucknow. The whole process has been a complete revelation, if I'm honest," said Flew.

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Highlighting the difference between the two countries, Flew said getting an X-ray report in the UK could take him a month, but in India, he received it within an hour.

"Just the timely nature of an appointment; I was told to go and have various tests done within the same building. I go and have those tests done, you get the results within 15 minutes to an hour tops. That doesn't happen in the UK. You can wait a month or more just for X-ray results," he said.

"So to be able to come here to a place like this and have this kind of treatment at such a very cost-effective price point, and have all of this treatment so fast, I am struggling to get my head around it!"

The video has drawn attention online, with many users appreciating his perspective on India's healthcare system.