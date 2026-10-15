Le Pen Holds Steady in French Election Poll Amid Bardella Allegations
(MENAFN) Marine Le Pen of France’s far-right National Rally party continues to lead in opinion polling ahead of the spring 2027 presidential election, with her support remaining stable despite controversy surrounding party chief Jordan Bardella, according to survey results released Monday.
The latest poll places Le Pen at between 35% and 37% in the first round scheduled for April 18, with her projected share varying according to the lineup of candidates.
Bardella has rejected allegations concerning antisemitic writings attributed to him in 2013, which surfaced in reports published by an investigative outlet approximately two weeks before the survey was released.
The findings also indicate that respondents generally gave Le Pen stronger ratings than Bardella across several measures of leadership and presidential suitability.
Around 51% of those surveyed considered Le Pen a suitable choice for president, marking a six-percentage-point increase from the previous poll. Bardella received a corresponding rating of 47%.
On the question of whether candidates could be trusted to fulfill their promises, Le Pen secured 54%, compared with 50% for Bardella. Her result on this measure also increased by six percentage points.
Le Pen likewise received a higher score for ambition, with 73% of respondents describing her as ambitious, an increase of three points. Bardella recorded 69%.
The latest poll places Le Pen at between 35% and 37% in the first round scheduled for April 18, with her projected share varying according to the lineup of candidates.
Bardella has rejected allegations concerning antisemitic writings attributed to him in 2013, which surfaced in reports published by an investigative outlet approximately two weeks before the survey was released.
The findings also indicate that respondents generally gave Le Pen stronger ratings than Bardella across several measures of leadership and presidential suitability.
Around 51% of those surveyed considered Le Pen a suitable choice for president, marking a six-percentage-point increase from the previous poll. Bardella received a corresponding rating of 47%.
On the question of whether candidates could be trusted to fulfill their promises, Le Pen secured 54%, compared with 50% for Bardella. Her result on this measure also increased by six percentage points.
Le Pen likewise received a higher score for ambition, with 73% of respondents describing her as ambitious, an increase of three points. Bardella recorded 69%.
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