Japan Condemns Chinese Delegation’s Visit to Disputed Northern Islands
(MENAFN) Japan has formally objected to a recent visit by a Chinese delegation to islands administered by Russia but claimed by Tokyo, as tensions surrounding the territorial dispute continue to rise.
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told lawmakers on Wednesday that Japan had submitted diplomatic protests to both Beijing and Moscow over the visit. “We believe it is completely unacceptable for government officials, business representatives or others from third countries to enter and conduct activities in the Northern Territories in a manner that treats them as though they were Russian territory,” Motegi said.
He added that Tokyo had communicated its objections to the Russian and Chinese governments through diplomatic channels on Tuesday, calling on both countries to take appropriate action.
Earlier this month, officials and business representatives from China’s northeastern Heilongjiang province traveled to Iturup, referred to as Etorofu in Japan, to explore possible investments in tourism and aquaculture, according to reports citing Russian regional authorities.
The trip came after Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the disputed island in August for the first time. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi denounced that visit, describing it as unacceptable.
Japan claims the Northern Territories, which comprise Iturup, Kunashiri, Shikotan and the Habomai islet group. Tokyo maintains that the Soviet Union seized the islands “illegally” shortly after Japan surrendered in World War II on Aug. 15, 1945.
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told lawmakers on Wednesday that Japan had submitted diplomatic protests to both Beijing and Moscow over the visit. “We believe it is completely unacceptable for government officials, business representatives or others from third countries to enter and conduct activities in the Northern Territories in a manner that treats them as though they were Russian territory,” Motegi said.
He added that Tokyo had communicated its objections to the Russian and Chinese governments through diplomatic channels on Tuesday, calling on both countries to take appropriate action.
Earlier this month, officials and business representatives from China’s northeastern Heilongjiang province traveled to Iturup, referred to as Etorofu in Japan, to explore possible investments in tourism and aquaculture, according to reports citing Russian regional authorities.
The trip came after Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the disputed island in August for the first time. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi denounced that visit, describing it as unacceptable.
Japan claims the Northern Territories, which comprise Iturup, Kunashiri, Shikotan and the Habomai islet group. Tokyo maintains that the Soviet Union seized the islands “illegally” shortly after Japan surrendered in World War II on Aug. 15, 1945.
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