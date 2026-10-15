French Teen Confesses to School Shooting While Denying Lethal Intent
(MENAFN) A 14-year-old boy accused of opening fire with a hunting rifle at a school in southern France earlier this week has confessed to the shooting while insisting that he did not intend to take anyone’s life, according to reports published Wednesday.
The teenager reportedly spent several months preparing the attack, telling investigators that he wanted revenge over alleged mistreatment by teachers and fellow students. However, investigators have so far found no evidence to substantiate his claims of harassment, according to the prosecutor’s office.
France’s National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office assumed responsibility for the investigation on Tuesday after authorities identified suspected connections between the teenager and the True Crime Community, an online subculture centered on real-life criminal cases.
In a statement released Wednesday, the prosecutor’s office said: “The analysis of the seized digital media ... revealed the suspect's use of numerous social media accounts on ProtonMail, Discord, Snapchat and TikTok,”
It also stated: “An initial analysis of these accounts during his detention suggested his likely membership in the True Crime Community, with one of his accounts dedicated exclusively to reposting extremely violent content related to this community, particularly concerning school shootings,”
According to the prosecutor’s office, the teenager admitted that the online community had influenced him but rejected the suggestion that he carried out the attack on its behalf.
The teenager reportedly spent several months preparing the attack, telling investigators that he wanted revenge over alleged mistreatment by teachers and fellow students. However, investigators have so far found no evidence to substantiate his claims of harassment, according to the prosecutor’s office.
France’s National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office assumed responsibility for the investigation on Tuesday after authorities identified suspected connections between the teenager and the True Crime Community, an online subculture centered on real-life criminal cases.
In a statement released Wednesday, the prosecutor’s office said: “The analysis of the seized digital media ... revealed the suspect's use of numerous social media accounts on ProtonMail, Discord, Snapchat and TikTok,”
It also stated: “An initial analysis of these accounts during his detention suggested his likely membership in the True Crime Community, with one of his accounts dedicated exclusively to reposting extremely violent content related to this community, particularly concerning school shootings,”
According to the prosecutor’s office, the teenager admitted that the online community had influenced him but rejected the suggestion that he carried out the attack on its behalf.
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