BB Energy EcoVadis Bronze Medal

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BB Energy has been awarded an EcoVadis Bronze Medal following an improvement in its sustainability performance. The achievement reflects the company's continued efforts to strengthen environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices across its global operations.BB Energy earned the EcoVadis Bronze Medal by increasing its overall score from 50/100 to 68/100, placing the Group among the top 35% of companies assessed globally. The result represents BB Energy's strongest performance to date and provides recognition of the progress being made to embed sustainability and responsible business practices throughout the organisation.EcoVadis is one of the worlds leading sustainability rating providers and evaluates companies across 21 criteria in four key areas: Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. The assessment is used by customers, suppliers, financial institutions and other stakeholders as a benchmark for evaluating corporate sustainability performance.Sustainable Procurement and Ethics drove the score higher this year, reflecting the introduction of stronger policies, enhanced governance measures and the continued development of responsible supply chain practices.While the EcoVadis Bronze Medal marks an important milestone, BB Energy views the result as part of a longer-term sustainability journey. The company has identified several priority areas for further development, including strengthening health and safety reporting, enhancing waste management practices, improving sustainability data collection and measurement and continuing to build the governance frameworks and controls that support its long-term ambitions.BB Energy's Bronze Medal can be viewed on the EcoVadis Recognition page.

Matthew Willey

BB Energy Solarcentury

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BB Energy Awarded EcoVadis Bronze Medal News Provided By BB Energy October 15, 2026, 11:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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