Cantine Vedova Expands Its Promotional Activities Across The United States

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Cantine Vedova Event in New York

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WASHINGTON DC, WA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cantine Vedova is strengthening its presence in the United States through an extensive program of promotional activities spanning both the East Coast and the West Coast. The initiative includes wine tastings, wine dinners, wine lunches, and special events designed to introduce American consumers and industry professionals to the winery's wines and Italian winemaking tradition.

From New York to Florida and Seattle, Cantine Vedova is engaging with consumers through a diverse calendar of events hosted by restaurants, wine retailers, and local venues. The program provides opportunities to discover the winery's portfolio, experience its wines through food pairings, and deepen awareness of the brand in the American market.

New York | October 5–11

New York hosted seven lunches, dinners, and wine tastings across four venues: Old Fashion Cafe, Mercato, Frank's, and DK Restaurant. These events brought Cantine Vedova's wines directly to local audiences, highlighting their versatility and their potential to complement a variety of culinary experiences.

Florida | October 5–11

In Florida, the promotional program included four in-store wine tastings at three different Total Wine & More locations, alongside an event at Flora's Italian Eatery. These activities offered consumers the opportunity to discover and taste Cantine Vedova's wines in both retail and restaurant settings.

Seattle | October 12–13

On the West Coast, Cantine Vedova will be present in Seattle for two days of promotional activities at two different venues: Tutta Bella Pizzeria Willington and Sisi Kay Thai Eatery. The events will further showcase the winery's wines to local consumers, creating opportunities for tasting and food pairing in distinctive dining environments.

Through this multi-city initiative, Cantine Vedova continues to invest in direct engagement with the American market, combining restaurant partnerships, retail tastings, and food-and-wine experiences to increase brand visibility and strengthen relationships with consumers and trade professionals across the United States.

Patrizia Marin

Marcopoloexperience FZ LLC

+ +971 56 800 3394

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Cantine Vedova Expands Its Promotional Activities Across the United States News Provided By Marcopoloexperience FZ LLC October 15, 2026, 11:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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