F&N Group Selects Addlly AI As Generative Engine Optimization Partner

F&N Group selects Addlly AI as its Generative Engine Optimization partner to strengthen AI search visibility across multiple brands and markets.

F&N Group and Addlly AI announce a partnership focused on Generative Engine Optimization and AI search visibility.

F&N Group selects Addlly AI as its GEO partner to boost AI search visibility for 100PLUS, Magnolia and other brands across Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam.

- Tina Chopra, Co-Founder and CEO, Addlly AI

SINGAPORE, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Multi-brand engagement includes 100PLUS, Magnolia and other F&N brands across Singapore, Malaysia and South East Asia Region, strengthening Addlly AI 's rapid growth as the enterprise GEO platform of choice in the region.

Addlly AI, the enterprise AI search visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) platform, has been selected by Fraser and Neave, Limited (“F&N” or the“F&N Group”) to strengthen AI search visibility across multiple brands and markets. The engagement includes 100PLUS, Magnolia and other brands within the Group, with work spanning Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and other South East Asia Region.

The appointment adds to Addlly AI's rapidly expanding enterprise portfolio, which spans brands and businesses within Kenvue, F&N, Tata Group, Raiffeisen Group, Himalaya and MetLife. It reinforces the company's position as the enterprise GEO and agentic AI platform of choice in the region, supporting major groups as they adapt to how AI is reshaping consumer discovery.

Scaling GEO across brands and markets

AI-powered search is creating a new point of influence in the consumer journey. When people ask AI assistants which products to consider, how brands compare or what best suits their needs, the answers can shape their choices before they visit a brand's website.

For enterprise groups, managing this visibility requires an approach that accounts for different brands, product categories, languages, and local consumer needs. The F&N engagement demonstrates Addlly AI's ability to support that complexity across a regional brand portfolio.

Addlly AI will assess how F&N brands are represented across ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Claude, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews. The work combines competitive benchmarking, citation analysis, content recommendations and ongoing tracking to identify where brands are visible, what influences their inclusion in AI-generated answers and where improvements are needed.

Across the engagement, Addlly AI will support:

Brand and market intelligence:

Measuring mentions, citations and recommendations against competitors, with analysis tailored to each brand and market.

Source and content analysis: Identifying the sources shaping AI answers and gaps in content or structured data that affect brand representation.

Content optimization:

Providing recommendations and brand-guided content support to strengthen how AI systems understand and present product information.

Ongoing measurement:

Tracking visibility over time to assess progress and refine priorities.

Enterprise intelligence backed by execution

Addlly AI's growth reflects enterprise demand for a platform that connects AI search intelligence with the capability to act on it. By bringing audits, strategic planning, brand-trained AI agents, and managed GEO services into one workflow, the platform helps marketing teams move from identifying visibility gaps to implementing the recommendations needed to address them. Its managed services support enterprises with ongoing optimization, content execution and performance monitoring, enabling teams to strengthen AI search visibility without having to manage every aspect of GEO implementation internally.

Addlly AI content agents draw on each brand's product knowledge and guidelines, supported by managed execution and governance workflows. This enables faster execution while maintaining brand consistency and organisational control across brands and markets.

Addlly AI has achieved SOC 2 compliance and holds ISO/IEC 27001 certification, supporting its focus on secure, scalable enterprise deployment.

About Addlly AI

Addlly AI is a Singapore-based enterprise AI search visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) platform. It combines GEO intelligence, brand-trained AI agents and managed services to help enterprises audit, plan, implement and continuously improve their presence across AI-powered search. Its growing client portfolio spans brands and businesses within major groups including Kenvue, F&N, Tata Group, Raiffeisen Group, Himalaya and MetLife.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Ronie Ganguly

Co-Founder, Addlly AI

Phone: +65 9152 8252

Email:...

50 Raffles Place

Level 46, Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 048623

Ronie Ganguly

Addlly AI

+65 9152 8252

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