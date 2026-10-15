Wireless Broadband Alliance Announces Winners Of 2026 WBA Industry Awards

Logo of the Wireless Broadband Alliance

Tiago Rodrigues, President and CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance

Eight winners recognized for advances in Wi-Fi 7, cellular convergence, high-density connectivity, digital inclusion and OpenRoaming

- Tiago Rodrigues, President and CEO, Wireless Broadband AllianceLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), the global industry body dedicated to driving the seamless and interoperable service experience of Wi-Fi across the global wireless ecosystem, has announced the winners of the 14th WBA Industry Awards, recognizing eight organizations for their achievements in Wi-Fi innovation, deployment and customer experience.This year's winners reflect the growing role of Wi-Fi in homes, businesses, public venues and communities worldwide. From bringing Wi-Fi 7 to mainstream broadband customers and improving connectivity in crowded stadiums to extending affordable internet access across rural Africa, the winning projects demonstrate how wireless innovation is tackling practical connectivity challenges.The awards also recognize progress in bringing Wi-Fi and cellular networks closer together, with deployments enabling automatic connections between networks, alongside the expansion of OpenRoaming across public infrastructure in Japan.The winners were announced on 14th October at the WBA Industry Awards Ceremony during Wireless Global Congress (WGC) EMEA 2026 in Vienna, Austria.Tiago Rodrigues, President and CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance, said: "Wi-Fi is increasingly fundamental to how people connect, whether that's at home, in a stadium, travelling through a city or accessing the internet for the first time. What stands out about this year's winners is their focus on solving real-world challenges, from delivering better performance with less infrastructure to making connectivity more accessible and removing the barriers between different networks. These achievements show how far the industry has progressed and where the next opportunities lie. Congratulations to all eight winners."The entries were assessed by an independent panel of industry analysts and experts (/wba-industry-awards/judging-process/ )The winners of the 2026 WBA Industry Awards1. Best Wi-Fi Network Operator AwardWinner: Bouygues TelecomWinning Entry: Best Wi-Fi Network Operator 2026Bouygues Telecom has brought Wi-Fi 7 to mainstream broadband customers in France through a range of fiber and 5G home gateways and extenders, including the world's first tri-band Wi-Fi 7 extender. Its products support advanced features including Multi-Link Operation (MLO) and WPA3 security, with gateway speeds of up to 18.67 Gbps. The operator has also maintained its position as France's leading provider for Wi-Fi performance for seven consecutive years, according to nPerf, demonstrating its sustained focus on the in-home customer experience.2. Best Wi-Fi Network Technology AwardWinner: Extreme NetworksWinning Entry: Extreme Multi-Beam Wireless: Maximized Coverage & Performance with Minimal Cost & InfrastructureExtreme Networks has developed a new approach to providing high-capacity Wi-Fi in stadiums and other densely populated venues, where delivering reliable connectivity to thousands of users typically requires extensive cabling and large numbers of access points. Its multi-beam wireless technology enables multiple independent coverage sectors from a single installation point, reducing infrastructure requirements and installation complexity while maintaining the performance needed in demanding environments.3. Best In-Home Wi-Fi Network AwardWinner: SpectrumWinning Entry: Spectrum Advanced WiFiSpectrum's Advanced WiFi service brings together Wi-Fi 7, 5G connectivity and integrated security in a managed home network designed to simplify connectivity for consumers. The service provides customers with an easier way to manage their home Wi-Fi while supporting the growing number of connected devices and applications that depend on reliable wireless performance.4. Best Enterprise Wi-Fi Network AwardWinner: Boingo WirelessWinning Entry: Citi Field and Boingo: Stadium Wi-Fi as the Foundation of a Connected VenueBoingo Wireless has demonstrated how a modern wireless network can support both the fan experience and the wider operations of a major sports venue. Its deployment at Citi Field combines high-density Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity to meet the demands of large crowds while supporting the connected systems and operational workflows needed to run the stadium. The project demonstrates how wireless infrastructure has become an essential part of delivering and managing major live events.5. Best Wi-Fi for Social Impact AwardWinner: Indio NetworksWinning Entry: Konnect Africa: An Affordable Wi-Fi Revolution Transforming Lives Across AfricaIndio Networks is helping to close the digital divide in rural Africa through Konnect Africa, which combines satellite connectivity with solar-powered Wi-Fi to reach communities where traditional broadband infrastructure is difficult or expensive to deploy. With more than 100 off-grid hotspots across five African countries connecting over 50,000 rural residents, the initiative is making internet access more affordable and accessible, supporting opportunities for education, communication and local economic activity.6. Best Wi-Fi Innovation AwardWinner: Aura WirelessWinning Entry: Aura Apogee: Patented Software-Defined Antenna Platform Engineered to Solve Enterprise Wi-Fi Coverage Problems in Large Outdoor and Challenging Indoor EnvironmentsAura Wireless has developed a software-defined antenna platform that addresses one of the persistent challenges of enterprise Wi-Fi: delivering reliable coverage across large outdoor areas and difficult indoor environments without installing excessive numbers of access points. Its patented technology improves signal reception from low-power devices at extended distances, helping organisations reduce coverage gaps, simplify network deployments and lower infrastructure costs.7. Best Wi-Fi Customer Experience AwardWinner: HFCL LimitedWinning Entry: Mobile Data Offloading - Automatically Offloads Mobile Traffic to Wi-Fi Networks, Improving Network Efficiency While Maintaining a Superior Customer ExperienceHFCL Limited has demonstrated how cellular operators can use Wi-Fi to improve connectivity in some of the world's most demanding high-density environments. Its Passpoint-based mobile data offloading solution automatically connects users to available Wi-Fi networks without requiring them to log in or navigate captive portals, helping to maintain service as demand on mobile networks increases. Deployed at scale in India, including during the MahaKumbh gathering, the solution demonstrates the potential of Wi-Fi and cellular convergence to improve network capacity and deliver a more consistent customer experience.8. Best OpenRoaming Deployment AwardWinner: Wire and Wireless Co., Ltd. (Wi2)Winning Entry: Pioneering Nationwide Municipal OpenRoaming: Transforming Japan's Public Wi-Fi into a Secure, Seamless Global EcosystemWire and Wireless (Wi2) has helped transform public Wi-Fi in Japan through an OpenRoaming deployment spanning more than 20 municipalities. By connecting previously fragmented municipal networks, the project enables residents and international visitors to connect automatically and securely to participating Wi-Fi services without repeated registration or login. Covering locations including Tokyo, Osaka, transport hubs and tourist destinations, the initiative also supports access to information at designated emergency evacuation centres. Its public-private partnership model offers an approach that other cities and municipalities could adopt to expand seamless public connectivity.For further information about the winners and the WBA Industry Awards, visit:WBA Industry Awards: /wba-industry-awards/Wireless Global Congress:About the Wireless Broadband AllianceWireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) is the global organization that connects people with the latest Wi-Fi initiatives. Founded in 2003, the vision of the WBA is Seamless, Secure and Interoperable Wireless Experiences. The WBA's mission is to bring together global industry leaders, collaborating to accelerate the development, integration and adoption of next-generation Wi-Fi and other network technologies to deliver business growth, superior experience through innovation, end to end solutions enablement, standards development, and practical real-world deployment programs. Its key programs include NextGen Wi-Fi, OpenRoaming, 5G, 6G, IoT, Smart Cities, Testing & Interoperability and Policy & Regulatory Affairs.Membership in the WBA includes major operators, service providers, enterprises, hardware and software vendors, and other prominent companies that support the ecosystems from around the world. The WBA Board comprises influential organizations such as Airties, AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Boldyn Networks, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, Comcast, HFCL, HPE, Intel, Reliance Jio, RUCKUS Networks, Telecom Deutschland and Turk Telekom.Follow Wireless Broadband Alliance:

Wireless Broadband Alliance PR team

GingerPR Ltd

+44 1932 485300

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Wireless Broadband Alliance Announces Winners of 2026 WBA Industry Awards News Provided By Ginger PR Ltd October 15, 2026, 11:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.