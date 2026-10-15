Beyond Emergency Jump Starting: Leagend Showcases Integrated Supercap Support At Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2026

leagend at Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2026

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS300 PRO on Kickstarter

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS300 with smart APP

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS400 with smart APP

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS600

leagend showcases battery-free, permanently installed SuperCap starting support with intelligent control and monitoring at Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2026.

- leagend management teamSTUTTGART, BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At Booth 3C-D23, leagend is showcasing its SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series, a battery-free, permanently installed starting-support solution designed to assist everyday vehicle starting, support operation in demanding environments and provide intelligent battery and device monitoring through a connected app series is aimed at distributors, automotive aftermarket brands, service providers and commercial vehicle partners looking for a differentiated alternative to conventional portable jump starters.HONG KONG, October 15, 2026 - leagend, a top manufacturer in the battery testing and monitoring industry, is showcasing its leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series at the HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) 2026, presenting a new perspective on how vehicle starting support can be designed, integrated and managed.Held from October 13 to 16 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, the fair brings together electronics professionals, international buyers and technology companies. Visitors can meet leagend at Booth 3C-D23 to explore its intelligent supercapacitor solutions and wider automotive electronics portfolio.With more than 20 years of experience in battery testing and monitoring technology, leagend is applying its expertise in automotive electronics, control algorithms and battery-related information to a different approach to vehicle starting. Its exhibition presentation highlights an important distinction: starting support does not have to be limited to an emergency response after a vehicle battery becomes too weak to start an engine.Rethinking the Role of a Jump StarterFor many vehicle owners, a conventional portable jump starter is associated with a familiar situation: a vehicle fails to start, and an external device is connected to provide temporary starting assistance. This remains a practical solution when emergency support is required.However, the leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series introduces a different approach.Rather than relying solely on temporary intervention, the series is designed for permanent installation, allowing compatible vehicles to benefit from an integrated starting-support system during regular operation.This distinction changes the role of the product. Instead of being considered only when a starting problem occurs, the system can participate in normal vehicle starting under appropriate operating conditions, working alongside the vehicle's original battery.For users, the potential value extends beyond completing an individual engine start. It introduces a more integrated approach to everyday starting support, energy management and access to relevant battery and device information.By reconsidering how starting assistance fits into regular vehicle operation, leagend aims to broaden the industry's understanding of what a modern SuperCap Jump Starter can provide.How Integrated SuperCap Starting Support WorksAt the foundation of the series is battery-free supercapacitor technology, which differs from the rechargeable chemical batteries commonly used in conventional portable jump starters.Supercapacitors store electrical energy and release it rapidly when high current is required. This characteristic makes them particularly suitable for the concentrated power demand associated with engine cranking.In leagend's system, the supercapacitors work alongside the vehicle's original battery rather than replacing it. Once installed and operating under suitable conditions, the system can contribute to the normal starting process, with intelligent control coordinating starting support according to relevant vehicle and system conditions.This approach provides a foundation for sharing part of the starting demand that would otherwise be placed on the vehicle battery alone. The contribution of each energy source depends on actual operating conditions and system configuration.Following a successful engine start, the vehicle's charging system replenishes the supercapacitors, preparing the unit for subsequent use. This creates a connected operating sequence involving starting assistance, automatic energy replenishment and repeated readiness.Unlike equipment that must be retrieved and connected whenever starting difficulties arise, a permanently installed system remains integrated with the vehicle's normal use.The original battery continues to perform its essential vehicle functions, while the SuperCap system provides a dedicated source of short-duration starting support.Together, these characteristics illustrate why leagend considers integrated starting support a broader concept than conventional emergency jump starting.Intelligent Control and Battery-Related MonitoringEnergy storage is only one part of the system's design.The leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series also incorporates AI self-learning technology and intelligent operating-state management, reflecting the company's focus on combining battery-related hardware with control algorithms.By recognising relevant vehicle starting patterns and operating conditions, the system is designed to support starting assistance as part of everyday vehicle use rather than functioning only as a manually connected emergency device.Features such as Driving Mode and automatic energy replenishment support the management of different operating states, helping connect the system's starting and charging functions with normal vehicle operation.The accompanying app extends this approach by providing access to relevant battery and device information, including battery voltage, device status and starting records.For vehicle owners, this information can provide a clearer understanding of the starting-support system installed in their vehicles. For professional workshops and service providers, it can offer useful context when discussing battery condition, starting behaviour and equipment operation with customers.This monitoring dimension is particularly relevant because battery-related problems are not always immediately apparent to drivers. While a warning or unsuccessful engine start may signal that attention is required, access to operating information can support more informed decisions about when further inspection or professional testing may be appropriate.The system does not replace comprehensive battery diagnostics or professional vehicle maintenance. Instead, it brings starting assistance and relevant operating information into a more connected user experience.Designed for Long-Term Use Across Demanding ConditionsFor permanently installed automotive equipment, performance must be considered across more than a single starting event.The leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series is engineered for exceptionally long service life and extensive repeated use, reflecting the durability advantages associated with its supercapacitor-based design.Low power consumption is another important consideration. Because the system remains installed in the vehicle, energy management must account for periods when the engine is not running.The series incorporates low-consumption operating characteristics and energy-saving management, including a low-energy operating mode associated with reduced vehicle battery voltage.Environmental adaptability further supports its applications across different markets. With an operating temperature range of −40°C to 80°C, the series is designed to maintain excellent performance even at −40°C, supporting demanding automotive applications, including severe winter conditions in high-latitude regions.These capabilities are relevant not only to occasional emergency situations but also to vehicles used across changing seasons and operating environments.Together, long service life, low-energy operation, temperature adaptability and integrated starting support contribute to a product concept intended for continuing vehicle use.Built on More Than 20 Years of Battery Technology ExpertiseThe development of an integrated starting-support system requires more than energy-storage components.It involves coordinating electrical performance, high-current delivery, automotive operating conditions, intelligent control, battery-related information and practical installation requirements.These areas connect directly with leagend's experience as a top manufacturer in the battery testing and monitoring industry.For more than two decades, the company has developed battery-related technologies and automotive electronic products, building expertise across product engineering, control algorithms, testing applications and manufacturing.The SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series represents an application of this accumulated knowledge to a different starting-support approach.The portfolio includes leagend JS200, JS300 and JS400 for 12V vehicle applications, alongside leagend JS600 for suitable 24V commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses.Among the 12V models, JS300 provides a representative example of how permanently installed supercapacitor starting support can be integrated into compatible everyday vehicles.Beyond the leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series, leagend's wider product portfolio includes professional battery testers, battery monitors, battery chargers and automotive diagnostic tools.These complementary technologies reflect the company's broader focus on understanding battery condition, supporting maintenance and improving access to practical battery-related information.For international partners, this combination of technical knowledge, product development and manufacturing capabilities provides a foundation for evaluating automotive applications and exploring future cooperation.Explore the Technology at Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2026At the HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) 2026, leagend welcomes automotive electronics professionals, distributors, importers, automotive accessory brands and product development partners interested in learning more about integrated starting-support technology.Visitors are invited to discuss vehicle compatibility, model specifications, installation requirements, sample evaluation and potential product development or distribution cooperation directly with the leagend team.Exhibition: HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) 2026Exhibition Dates: October 13–16, 2026Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition CentreBooth: 3C-D23Visit leagend at Booth 3C-D23 through October 16 to explore the leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series and discuss technical information, product applications and potential partnerships.Explore the leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series:collections/supercap-jump-starterFor technical information, product specifications or partnership enquiries, contact....About leagendleagend is a top manufacturer in the battery testing and monitoring industry, with more than 20 years of experience in battery-related technology, automotive electronics and product development. Its product portfolio includes SuperCapacitor Jump Starters, battery testers, battery monitors, battery chargers and automotive diagnostic tools. Through independent research and development, manufacturing expertise and application-focused engineering, leagend supports professional automotive aftermarket customers and international product partners worldwide.

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+86 755 8282 1859

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Beyond Emergency Jump Starting: leagend Showcases Integrated SuperCap Support at Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2026 News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. October 15, 2026, 11:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Emergency Services, Manufacturing, Technology



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