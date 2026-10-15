One Way Ticket Pairs An Unfinished Corporate Disclosure With A Detective's Search For Herself

One Way Ticket by Thomas M. Kaine by Thomas M. Kaine

Thomas M. Kaine's novel brings environmental harm and illegal business into a private investigator's case, linking public wrongdoing with a personal journey.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An employee's attempt to expose his company's misconduct becomes a private detective's unfinished business in One Way Ticket by Thomas M. Kaine. Jim Wraith wants to stop working for an organization that pollutes the planet, engages in illegal activities, and profits from its conduct. His plan to take evidence to federal authorities sets up a story in which corporate accountability depends on someone carrying a mission forward after its originator can no longer act.

Wraith is struck and killed in a hit-and-run accident before he can make that disclosure. Private detective Susanne Wolfe takes his case and begins a journey to complete what he started. The transition places the investigation in the hands of someone whose task extends beyond understanding an employee's grievances: Wraith had intended to put evidence of wrongdoing before the authorities, and his death interrupts that effort.

Wolfe also has her own process of self-discovery to undergo. That personal dimension accompanies the case rather than replacing it, giving the novel two points of focus: the mission she inherits from Wraith and the questions she must face about herself. Her role connects an outward investigation with an inward journey.

The corporate setting gives the book a specific subject beyond the circumstances of a death. Pollution, illegality, and financial gain are linked in the company Wraith wants to leave. His position as an employee makes the conflict immediate rather than remote: the organization responsible for the harmful conduct is also his workplace. For readers interested in fiction about environmental responsibility and business misconduct, that connection supplies a concrete point of entry into the story's larger concerns.

The detective premise offers a different appeal. Readers drawn to investigations led by a character with personal matters to confront will find that combination in Wolfe's assignment. The case asks her to pursue another person's objective while undergoing self-discovery of her own. This pairing distinguishes the book's focus from a corporate exposé alone, keeping an individual investigator alongside the institutional wrongdoing at the center of the narrative.

One Way Ticket also places evidence and disclosure at the heart of its conflict. Wraith's objection to his employer is not simply a wish to resign; he intends to bring its conduct to federal attention. The difference between leaving a harmful workplace and trying to expose it gives the premise its stakes. Kaine brings those concerns into detective fiction through two people connected by a task that remains incomplete.

“I wanted to introduce people to real problems faced by real people in a way that is captivating but also leaves room to inspire action.”

- THOMAS M. KAINE

Thomas M. Kaine is the author of the novel One Way Ticket.

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One Way Ticket Pairs an Unfinished Corporate Disclosure With a Detective's Search for Herself News Provided By BrightKey PR October 15, 2026, 11:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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