My Life Story: The Unending Journey Of Love Traces Bijan Naderi's Search For Art, Security, And Belonging

My Life Story by Bijan Naderi

A personal memoir connects a journey from Abadan to America with working life, creative expression, and the pursuit of love.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In My Life Story: The Unending Journey of Love, Bijan Naderi recounts a life stretching from Abadan, near the Persian Gulf, to America. His memoir brings the pursuit of the American dream into the circumstances of one person's life: earning a living, making art, confronting personal struggles, and seeking a home and family. Love and belonging remain central to an account that does not describe ambition as a finished undertaking.

The working life behind that journey includes driving a taxi and working as a cashier, alongside involvement in entertainment projects. Those experiences give the memoir a focus beyond migration alone. Naderi's story encompasses both the practical need to support himself and his continuing interests as a painter, poet, and lyric writer, bringing paid work and artistic expression into the same autobiographical account.

The book's visual presentation provides a direct connection to that creative identity: Naderi made the painting used on its cover. For readers drawn to artists' personal accounts, the cover offers an example of the author's work alongside his written recollections. His intended audience includes artists as well as people who appreciate art, without requiring them to be practitioners themselves.

Naderi also speaks openly about mental health. He reports having schizophrenia and taking medication for 35 years. That disclosure forms part of his account of living with personal difficulties while retaining concrete aspirations. He describes wanting his own house, financial security, a partner or wife, and two children, placing everyday hopes alongside the memoir's broader concerns with resilience and belonging.

His relationship with the American dream is not simply a contrast between aspiration and disappointment. Naderi says he has experienced it at several points, yet continues to seek it. That perspective gives readers interested in immigration and working life an individual account of achievement that coexists with goals still beyond reach, rather than a story in which arrival settles every question.

Financial survival also informs Naderi's broader message about opportunity. He advocates economic change through a proposal to provide American citizens aged 18 and older with $2,028 monthly through a Socialist Social Security Card. This is his proposed approach, not an existing benefit described by the release. Alongside his personal aspirations, it makes clear that his concerns extend from individual financial security to how economic support might be organized.

“A biography that's interesting. Whoever I talk to deeply, they said,

write a book, and I did.”

- BIJAN NADERI

Bijan Naderi is a painter, poet, and lyric writer who came to America from a small city near the Persian Gulf. He joined the Navy at 18, spent 25 years driving a taxi, and has also worked as a cashier and on entertainment projects.

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Bijan Naderi

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My Life Story: The Unending Journey of Love Traces Bijan Naderi's Search for Art, Security, and Belonging News Provided By BrightKey PR October 15, 2026, 11:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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