Simran Kaur Says 'Humari Radha' Explores A Woman's Journey Of Rebuilding Her Life

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Television actress Simran Kaur, who plays the titular role in 'Humari Radha,' has opened up about her character's journey towards rebuilding her life and becoming financially independent.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she said the show explores how a woman can find the strength to start afresh after a difficult relationship and build a future on her own terms. Sharing her thoughts on the show's current track, Simran stated,“For me, this is a pivotal moment in Radha's journey, and I see this as Radha 2.0, where she begins to rebuild her life on her own terms. Ganga Mai is the perfect person to guide her because their journeys share a deep emotional connection. Like Radha, Ganga Mai was abandoned by her husband, but she turned her passion for cooking into her strength and built a life of financial independence.”

“Through Ganga Mai and Sneha's guidance, Radha begins to realize that while moving on from a relationship she has devoted years to is deeply difficult, she cannot let that define her future. I believe her journey will resonate with many women who find themselves having to rebuild their lives after difficult relationships, reminding them that they, too, can find the strength to begin again.”

'Humari Radha' marks a turning point in Radha's life as she takes her first steps towards becoming financially independent and building a future on her own terms.

In the recently released promo, as Radha grapples with the uncertainty of a future without Girdhar, she finds a guiding light in Ganga Mai from Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan. Having rebuilt her own life after being abandoned by her husband, Ganga Mai inspires Radha to turn her passion for cooking into a source of strength and financial independence.

The show features Simran Kaur as Radha Girdhar Maurya, Akshay Mhatre as Girdhar (Gary) Maurya, and Vaidehi Nair as Shanaya Srivastava. 'Humari Radha' airs on Anmol TV.