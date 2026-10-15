India Building Own Strengths, Establishing Trusted Partnerships Amid Evolving Global Landscape: EAM Jaishankar

MENAFN - IANS) Abu Dhabi, Oct 15 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday said that India is building its own strengths and establishing trusted partnerships amid evolving global landscape.

Participating in a discussion on 'The Continental Corridors: Who Connects the Heartland?' at Raisina Middle East Dialogue in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, EAM Jaishankar emphasised that globalisation cannot be reversed. However, it must be navigated with greater resilience.

"A good discussion today on 'The Continental Corridors: Who Connects the Heartland?' at Raisina Dialogue Middle East. Made the following points: Competition has intensified, new chokepoints have emerged, and the willingness to leverage advantages has grown. Globalisation cannot be reversed, but it must be navigated with greater resilience. IMEC is already shaping regional thinking on connectivity. As the global landscape evolves, India is building its own strengths and establishing trusted partnerships," EAM Jaishankar mentioned on X.

On Wednesday, EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili where both sides discussed further deepening cooperation in business, connectivity, culture and people-to-people domains.

"Glad to meet FM Maka Botchorishvili of Georgia. Our ties, including in trade, tourism and education, have been expanding. Discussed further deepening cooperation in business, connectivity, culture and people-to-people domains. Also talked about current regional developments," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic ties and deepening cooperation in tourism, education, culture and other areas of mutual interest.

"Pleased to meet India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at Raisina Middle East in Abu Dhabi. Reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic ties, and deepening cooperation in tourism, education, culture & other areas of mutual interest," Maka Botchorishvili wrote on X after the meeting.

EAM Jaishankar also held a meeting with his UAE counterpart Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, where both sides discussed bilateral ties and global issues.