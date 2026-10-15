HDFC AMC Q2 Net Profit Falls 10.5 Pc Sequentially To Rs 749 Crore Income Declines 9 Pc

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) on Thursday reported a 10.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in net profit to Rs 749 crore for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2 FY27), dragged by lower income during the period.

The mutual fund major posted a net profit of Rs 749 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 837 crore in the preceding June quarter (Q1 FY27), according to its stock exchange filing.

The company's total income also declined on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Total income stood at Rs 1,241 crore during the quarter under review, down 9 per cent from Rs 1,363 crore reported in the previous quarter.

Revenue, however, increased 6.3 per cent to Rs 1,169 crore from Rs 1,099.7 crore in the previous quarter, it added in its filing.

Operating profitability remained strong. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 9.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 931.1 crore, up from Rs 850.4 crore in the earlier quarter.

The company's EBITDA margin expanded by 235 basis points to 79.65 per cent, compared with 77.3 per cent in the previous quarter, it noted.

Despite the weaker quarterly earnings performance, investors cheered the results, pushing the stock higher in trade. Shares of HDFC AMC rose around 5 per cent to Rs 2,406.5 on Thursday following the earnings announcement.

The sharp gain helped the stock pare some of its losses for the year. Following Thursday's rally, HDFC AMC shares have reduced their year-to-date decline to about 8.5 per cent.

In last five days, the stock has given a positive return of 7.24 per cent or Rs 163.10. In last one month, the shares were almost flat as it up by 0.25 per cent or Rs 6.