Fifty Days To Go Until Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

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Abu Dhabi, UAE, 15 October, 2026: Preparations have kicked into top gear with just 50 days to go until F1 cars hit Yas Marina Circuit for the opening session of the 2026 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Taking place from December 3-6, Yas Island will once again host the final round of the Formula One World Championship and multiday Yasalam festival with global music stars performing across multiple venues.

Thursday, October 15, marked the start of a 50-day countdown until the opening session of the 2026 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the thrilling sight of the world's best 22 drivers competing in the UAE Capital.

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said:“The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is the UAE's flagship event, bringing together thousands of fans and showcasing Abu Dhabi as a leading destination for international sport and entertainment. With anticipation building, we look forward to welcoming fans to Yas Island for another memorable edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.”

The 2026 event will see 11 F1 teams on the grid in Abu Dhabi for the first time, up from 10 last year, while the Formula 2 Championship will also conclude in the UAE capital. The new Yas Marina Circuit-owned championship, AZM GT, will debut as a support race with a non-championship Trophy Round.

Beyond the racing, Yasalam presented by etisalat will bring a packed programme of music and entertainment to Yas Island, with a record of 11 artists already announced as part of the festival lineup.

With tickets selling at a similar pace to 2025, the Main Grandstand, North Grandstand and several other ticket categories are already fully booked. Organisers Ethara Live say that demand is growing for the remaining tickets, and the event is expected to sell out.

Demand is strongest closer to home, with fans across the UAE and wider region snapping up tickets, while international sales are gathering momentum as race week approaches. Fans from 106 countries are expected to travel to the UAE capital for the season finale.

David Powell, Chief Portfolio & Strategy Officer at Ethara Live, said:“Preparations for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix are progressing well, with the racing schedule now confirmed, 11 music acts announced and work advancing across Yas Island venues.

“From the action on track to the concerts, after-parties and fan experiences, we are bringing together an exciting programme and are on course to deliver an unforgettable week of world-class entertainment.”

Boost for the emirate's economy

With the event programme beginning on UAE National Day, this year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be part of the country's celebrations and a highlight of the capital's sporting and cultural calendar.

Beyond racing and entertainment, the Grand Prix plays an important role in Abu Dhabi's economy, supporting a wide network of local businesses and industries.

The 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix generated AED 1.3 billion in visitor spending. Approximately 40,000 people were involved in event delivery, with UAE-based professionals accounting for 90% of accredited staff, while 230 local SMEs were contracted as event suppliers, bringing tangible opportunities to the community.

Al Noaimi said:“The success of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is measured by more than ticket sales and attendance. During the event, visitor spending supports local businesses and generates economic activity across the emirate. The long-term benefits go further still, with repeat visits, job creation and new investment opportunities extending the event's impact well beyond race week.

“As we prepare for the 2026 edition, which begins during the UAE's National Day celebrations, there is a particular sense of pride in what we achieve together with our partners, suppliers and government agencies, united by a shared ambition to showcase Abu Dhabi at its best.”

Blockbuster Yasalam lineup

Yasalam presented by etisalat, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix's entertainment programme, is gearing up for its biggest edition yet, bringing together its most diverse line-up to date, with 11 music acts confirmed to perform at venues across Yas Island.

Andrea Bocelli will headline Yasalam Classics at Etihad Arena. Lewis Capaldi, Zara Larsson, Alex Warren, Imagine Dragons, The Chainsmokers and The Script will take to the stage at Etihad Live for the Yasalam After-Race Concerts. Anyma presents ÆDEN will headline an Official After-Party, while Black Coffee, CamelPhat and Shimza will perform at the 16/360 hospitality venue.

Fans looking to get even closer to the action can upgrade their experience. Golden Circle upgrade offers priority access closest to the stage at the After-Race Concerts, while hospitality packages are available for Yasalam Classics and VIP tables can be booked for the Official After-Party.

Record Paddock Club and new dining experiences

Known for golden-hour racing, waterfront views, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is one of the most sough-after destination for hospitality experiences on the F1 calendar. In 2026, the event expands its premium offering with globally renowned restaurants and exclusive trackside vantage points.

Returning favourites include Luna Lounge featuring CÉ LA VI, Club 58 with Japanese cuisine by ROKA and Ninive at Shams Suite. Making their Abu Dhabi Grand Prix debut this year are Nammos, taking over Deck at Nine, and Atlantis Dubai, bringing three of its signature restaurants, Ling Ling, Estiatorio Milos, and Nobu Dubai, to Deck at Two.

The Formula 1 Paddock Club, located above the team garages, is also set to reach a new milestone in 2026, with an extension being built on Turn 1 to accommodate more guests. With demand at an all-time high, it will host 12,200 guests, up from 11,000 in 2025, making it the largest Paddock Club in Formula 1 history.