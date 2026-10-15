Ooredoo Qatar Launches Qatar's First 5G+ Network Leading A New Era Of Connectivity

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Upgraded Network Delivers Faster Speeds, Greater Capacity, and Lower Latency for Consumers and Businesses Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Ooredoo Qatar, the country's leading telecommunications and ICT provider, has announced the launch of Qatar's first 5G+ mobile network. This latest evolution of its connectivity infrastructure lays the foundation for enhanced digital experiences for consumers and smarter, more responsive operations for businesses.

The 5G+ network builds on the capabilities of 5G standalone, the network Ooredoo Qatar was the first to deploy, and 5G Advanced to support increasingly demanding digital applications, with faster speeds, greater network capacity, and lower latency. These improvements enable more devices to connect and exchange information efficiently, while shorter response times support applications such as real-time equipment monitoring and automated processes.

For consumers, the 5G+ network supports enhanced streaming, more responsive gaming and seamless connectivity on the move. Ooredoo has deployed this new technology across different locations in Qatar. It is commercially available through mobile broadband in areas covered by the 5G+ network, so consumers, including campers during the camping season, can enjoy its benefits.

For businesses, these capabilities provide a foundation for more efficient operations and better-informed decisions. Enhanced network reliability and performance support real-time monitoring, AI-enabled services, and complex digital workloads. Network slicing allows connectivity to be tailored to specific applications, while 5G advanced networks and edge computing can support mission-critical applications that require rapid responses. Expanded IoT capabilities also support industrial sensors, asset trackers, and utility meters, enabling automation, intelligent operations, and future smart city services.

Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Qatar, said,

“The launch of the 5G+ network reflects Ooredoo Qatar's continued investment in Qatar's digital future, which depends on infrastructure that is ready for what comes next. With the 5G+ network, we are enhancing everyday digital experiences for our consumers, enabling innovation, and strengthening the competitiveness of businesses across the country. From launching the world's first 5G network in 2018 to deploying Qatar's first 5G Standalone core network, we have consistently advanced connectivity. This launch marks the next step in that journey, supporting the next generation of digital services across Qatar.”

The launch reinforces Ooredoo Qatar's commitment to Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Digital Agenda 2030, supporting the country's digital transformation and strengthening its position as a leading regional digital hub.