THIS Is The World's Hottest Chilli Know Facts, Scoville Heat Units

Do you know about the most dangerous chilli in the world? What happens if you eat it? Who actually invented this pepper, what is it used for, and where does it grow? Let us find out

A little extra spice in our daily curry usually makes our eyes water. But you will be shocked to hear about the most intense chilli on the planet. Guinness World Records officially lists 'Pepper X' as the world's spiciest chilli.

What happens if you eat it?

You simply cannot eat this pepper raw. Ed Currie created this chilli. He tasted it himself and experienced severe stomach burns and intense cramps for hours. This extreme heat comes from a massive amount of a chemical compound called Capsaicin.

Experts measure chilli heat using Scoville Heat Units (SHU). Our regular household green chillies score between 2,500 and 8,000 SHU. Security pepper spray hits about 1.6 million SHU. But Pepper X breaks all limits with a massive 2.69 million SHU! This means this tiny chilli packs way more punch than an actual pepper spray.

Ed Currie, an agricultural scientist from South Carolina in the USA, developed this extreme chilli. He previously created the 'Carolina Reaper', which held the old record at 1.64 million SHU. He spent over 10 years cross-breeding plants to produce Pepper X.

How is Pepper X used?

You will not find these chillies selling directly in vegetable markets. Companies use them strictly to make extreme hot sauces, process spicy foods, and manufacture herbal medicines.