REGO Payment Architectures Launches REGO Guardian Global Child-Safety Saas Licensing Infrastructure, Starting With The $121 Billion Mobile Gaming Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New API-integrated solution gives parents control, protects children's privacy, and provides AI-powered safeguards designed to address growing global child-safety and regulatory demands

BLUE BELL, Pa., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB: RPMT) today announced the launch of its REGO Guardian Global Solution SaaS Licensing Initiative, introducing a proprietary digital trust and child-safety infrastructure designed for integration with existing technology platforms through application programming interfaces (APIs).

“The global digital economy needs a foundation of trust that keeps pace with technological innovation”, said Peter Pelullo, Chief Executive Officer of REGO Payment Architectures.“REGO Guardian represents our SaaS integrated solution designed to protect children, empower parents, and give technology companies the API they have been asking for to innovate responsibly.”

REGO's initial licensing initiative will focus on the global mobile gaming industry, forecast to generate $121.1 billion in revenue in 2026, according to Newzoo's Global Games Market Report. The broader global gaming industry is projected to reach $213.9 billion in 2026, highlighting the scale of the digital ecosystem in which REGO intends to expand its licensing opportunities.

The company plans to pursue additional industry-specific licensing opportunities across multibillion-dollar digital markets including: Social media, Healthcare, Edtech, Government, Apps and the evolution of AI/SI.

"Children are growing up in a digital world that is evolving faster than the safeguards designed to protect them," said Dr. Lisa Strohman, JD, PhD, clinical psychologist, attorney, former FBI Visiting Scholar focused on crimes against children, and Head of Product for REGO Guardian.

"REGO Guardian is designed to verify parental authority, recognize emerging threats, and provide meaningful safeguards while preserving children's privacy. We are putting parents back in control and giving artificial intelligence the guardrails our children deserve-and that the technology industry increasingly needs."

Growing Demand for Digital Child Protection

The need for comprehensive child-safety infrastructure continues to accelerate.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), its CyberTipline received more than 1.4 million reports concerning online enticement in 2025, representing a 158% increase in reports compared with 2024.

These included more than 80,000 reports concerning sextortion, illustrating the serious risks children face across online gaming, social media, messaging, and other digital environments.

NCMEC also reported that more than 182,000 reports in 2025 involved generative AI-related child sexual abuse material, demonstrating how emerging technologies are creating additional challenges for protecting children online.

The increase in online enticement reports also reflects expanded reporting requirements under the federal REPORT Act.

REGO Guardian is designed to address these evolving challenges through an integrated architecture combining verified parental authority, portable permissions, and contextual AI technology designed to recognize potentially harmful patterns of behavior over time.

Three Essential Protections. One Global Solution.



Verified Age and Parental Authority: Patented technologies designed to authenticate parental authority and provide trusted age-assurance credentials to participating platforms.

Portable Parental Permissions and AI-Powered Protection: Enables parents to approve, limit, deny, or revoke access while supporting contextual identification of emerging online threats. Privacy Without Children's Biometrics: Designed to verify age and parental authorization without requiring children to submit facial scans, fingerprints, or other biometric identifiers.



Through its API-based SaaS licensing model, REGO Guardian enables participating platforms to incorporate child-safety and parental-authorization capabilities without independently developing complex verification infrastructure.

REGO Guardian: Giving parents control, children privacy, and the digital economy a foundation for trust.

About REGO Guardian

REGO Guardian, developed by REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB: RPMT), is an integrated digital trust and child-safety solution combining patented age assurance, verified parental authority, portable permissions, privacy-preserving technology, and AI-powered contextual risk assessment.

REGO Payment Architectures participates in PRIVO's Kids Privacy Assured Program for COPPA Safe Harbor Certification. REGO Guardian's architecture is designed to support applicable COPPA and GDPR requirements through privacy-by-design principles, data minimization, and verified parental consent.

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