Certiverse Launches Self-Starter Subscriptions, Cutting The Cost Of Certification By 80% As AI Reshapes The Skills Employers Need To Verify

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New subscription tier lets any organization build and launch a certification program without psychometric staff or enterprise budgets, closing the gap between how fast skills are changing and how fast the legacy model can verify them

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certiverse, the AI-powered certification technology platform, today announced the launch of Self-Starter, a self-serve subscription tier that reduces the average annual cost of running a certification program by 80% or more compared with legacy providers. The launch is paired with a comprehensive rebrand that gives the company a new visual identity built for the same shift.

Certification has historically moved too slowly and been too costly to keep pace with how quickly the skills organizations need to verify are changing. Running a credible certification program has required specialized psychometric staff, custom tooling, and enterprise budgets. These barriers have kept most organizations out of the market entirely. Self-Starter removes that barrier on both fronts. Organizations can build a legally defensible certification program and launch it using a fraction of the time and budget required by a traditional vendor, without hiring a psychometrician or building assessment infrastructure from scratch.

"Skills are changing faster than certification has ever had to keep up with, and the organizations trying to verify them can't wait months or spend enterprise budgets to get a program built," said Ruben Garcia, CEO and co-founder of Certiverse. "We built Self-Starter so any organization can go from an idea to a live certification program on their own timeline, with clear, fair pricing."

Self-Starter is powered by the same AI-driven infrastructure Certiverse has built for its enterprise customers. Certiverse was an early mover in applying large language model-based technology to assessment design, incorporating LLM tools into its product as early as 2020. That foundation now powers a self-serve experience that creates what the company calls an "asymmetry of benefit," giving small teams access to the same speed and sophistication previously reserved for large enterprises with dedicated staff.

Current customers using Certiverse's AI-powered tools have already scaled certification programs substantially, in some cases moving from a single annual exam to as many as 10 to 12 exams per year without adding headcount, a level of output that previously required specialized hires and significantly longer launch timelines.

The new tier goes live at a time when the gap between how quickly skills are changing and how quickly organizations can verify them has become a major workforce challenge. Employers are already reporting difficulty finding candidates with the skills their organizations need, and IDC projects more than 90% of global enterprises will face critical AI skills shortages by the end of 2026. Certiverse is positioning Self-Starter as infrastructure for that gap: a way for organizations to move at the pace AI-era skills require, rather than the pace the legacy certification model enforces.

Self-Starter is available now. Organizations can learn more and sign up for a free 14-day trial at certiverse.com.

About Certiverse

Certiverse is an AI-accelerated certification technology platform designed by PhD psychometricians that helps organizations of all sizes design, launch, and scale credible certification programs at the speed the modern workforce demands. Certiverse combines advanced assessment technology with a democratized approach that removes the cost, in-house expertise, and time barriers that have traditionally limited access to high-quality certifications.

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