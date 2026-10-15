Halcones Precious Metals Announces AGM Results And Closing Of First Tranche Of Private Placement

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TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halcones Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: HPM) (the“ Company” or“ Halcones”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on October 14, 2026 (the“ Meeting”), and the closing of the first tranche (the“ First Tranche”) of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (the“ Offering”).

AGM Results

A total of 35,578,287 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 13.40% of the 265,459,720 common shares issued and outstanding as of the record date for the Meeting, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Shareholders fixed the number of directors at three and elected each of the nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated August 31, 2026 (the“ Circular”), with each nominee receiving more than 98% of the votes cast.

Shareholders also approved the appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix its remuneration, and approved the Company's stock option plan, each as more particularly described in the Circular.

Halcones management would like to thank shareholders for their participation and continuing support.

Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

The Company has closed the First Tranche of the Offering, issuing 11,000,000 units of the Company (the“ Units”) at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $550,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a“ Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a“ Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

In connection with the First Tranche, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $33,000 and issued 660,000 non-transferable finder's warrants (the“ Finder Warrants”). Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

As disclosed in the Company's news release dated October 8, 2026, the Company plans to use the aggregate net proceeds of the Offering to obtain the surface rights to the Polaris project, to continue exploration work on the Polaris project, and for general corporate working capital purposes. The Company expects to close the final tranche of the Offering next week.

All securities issued in connection with the First Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day expiring on February 16, 2027. The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. No insiders of the Company participated in the First Tranche.

About Halcones

Halcones Precious Metals Corp. is focused on exploring for and developing gold-silver projects in the Maricunga Belt, Chile, the premier gold mining district in South America. The Company has a team with a strong background of exploration success in the region.

For further information, please contact:

Vern Arseneault

Chief Executive Officer

Vincent Chen, CPA

Investor Relations

Tel: 647-276-0540

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Meeting, shareholder support, the Offering, the expected timing of the closing of the final tranche of the Offering, the receipt of final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the intended use of proceeds of the Offering and the Company's future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”, or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Halcones to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to obtain the requisite regulatory approvals for the Offering; the Company's ability to close the final tranche of the Offering on the anticipated timeline or at all; general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Halcones has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Halcones does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.