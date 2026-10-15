Pyrogenesis Completes Seven-System Drosritetm Deployment At World's Largest Aluminum Complex

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Final four systems now operational, including PyroGenesis' first 10000-tonnes-per-year system, fulfilling original contract

MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Inc. (“PyroGenesis” or the“Company”) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY1), a leader in ultra-high temperature processes and engineering innovation, and a plasma-based technology provider to heavy industry & defense, announces that the final four DrosriteTM aluminum dross recovery systems under its seven-system contract with Radian Oil and Gas Services Company, including PyroGenesis' first 10000-tonne-per-year (TPY) units, are now operational at a new purpose-built plant in Saudi Arabia, within what is considered the world's largest and most efficient vertically integrated aluminum production complex. This marks the fulfillment of commitments under the original contract.





Image: PyroGenesis' 10000 TPY DrosriteTM system at Radian Oil & Gas Services facility in Saudi Arabia.

As previously announced, Radian Oil and Gas Services Company contracted for seven PyroGenesis DrosriteTM aluminum dross recovery systems. The first three 5000-tonne per year (“5000 TPY”) systems have been in full commercial operation since April 2022 within a temporary facility, pending the engineering and construction of a new purpose-built plant.

As announced today, the remaining four DrosriteTM systems under the contract are now installed and operational at the new plant. These four systems are comprised of two 5000 TPY systems and two 10000 TPY systems, which are the first 10000 TPY systems to be deployed by PyroGenesis worldwide. The three original systems that were in operation at the temporary facility are now at the new facility. Combined, the seven DrosriteTM systems can process up to 45000 tonnes of aluminum dross per year.

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

Purpose: completion of the original contract with Radian Oil and Gas Services (for design, engineering, installation, and commissioning of seven PyroGenesis DrosriteTM dross processing systems).

Scope: installation of two 10000 TPY, and two 5000 TPY DrosriteTM systems, which represent the final four systems from the original seven system order. The 10000 TPY systems are in operation for the first time worldwide.

Timeline: completed.

Strategic Impact: as the broader aluminum complex (already the largest in the world) continues to expand, increased dross processing is likely, both to reduce the impact on the environment and to increase the output of viable aluminum.

“With the growing demand for aluminum, the need to effectively deal with waste byproducts which can thereby maximize the material output of aluminum facilities becomes more pressing,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis.“Landfilled or poorly processed dross represents a significant material loss as well as an environmental nightmare for the aluminum industry. Our Drosrite systems help address both the economic and environmental pressures aluminum companies are facing due to dross generation. The deployment of these latest Drosrite systems at Radian's facility is an important step as the expansion of the broader complex continues over time. We are proud to have played an important role in this incredible facility, truly one of the best in the world, for an industry visionary.”

PyroGenesis' DrosriteTM is a patented, cost-effective system that helps aluminum producers and recyclers recover valuable metal from the aluminum waste stream known as“dross” – the residual by-product generated when oxygen comes into contact with melted or molten aluminum, and solid impurities float to the surface to be skimmed off. The skimmed dross consists of as much as 80% metallic aluminum blended with other contaminants, oxides, salts, fluxing agents and toxic impurities. Smelters typically lose anywhere from 2%-10% of their total annual aluminum melt production due to dross. Dross has traditionally been either landfilled or re-processed using harmful chemicals or salt. If processed correctly, valuable metals and chemicals within dross can be recovered and reused.

PyroGenesis' DrosriteTM system has modernized dross processing, introducing a method to recover up to 98% of the aluminum in dross, at up to a 20% higher rate than some commonly used processes, with a lower operating cost, lower carbon footprint and energy consumption, and a higher return on investment – all without the use of salt. The absence of salt in the DrosriteTM process allows for on-site dross processing and avoids the creation of hazardous solid salt cakes that have to be disposed.

INDUSTRY AND MARKET CONTEXT



Global aluminium usage, including both primary and recycled metal, rose from 82 million tonnes in 2016 to 100.8 million tonnes in 2024, with smelter output climbing from 59.9 to 72.9 million tonnes over the same period. 1

The growth in aluminium consumption has directly fuelled dross generation. Dross generation is expected to grow at 3–4 per cent annually, in line with rising aluminium demand. 2

Approximately 4.78 million tonnes of aluminium dross was generated in 2024, with some sources suggesting up to 8 million tonnes per year when dross from the myriad of smaller facilities and downstream operations are factored in.

About 30-40% of dross generation, especially from the secondary aluminium sector, continues to end up in landfills. 3 Salt-free and higher-recovery processes such as PyroGenesis' DrosriteTM can reduce hazardous residues, raise metal yields, and lower OPEX - creating clear ROI where dross volumes are high.



About PyroGenesis Inc.

PyroGenesis leverages 35 years of plasma technology leadership to deliver advanced engineering solutions to energy, propulsion, destruction, process heating, emissions, and materials development challenges across heavy industry and defense. Its customers include global leaders in aluminum, aerospace, steel, iron ore, utilities, environmental services, military, and government. From its Montreal headquarters and local manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis' engineers, scientists, and technicians drive innovation and commercialization of energy transition and ultra-high temperature technology. PyroGenesis' operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, with ISO certification maintained since 1997. PyroGenesis' shares trade on the TSX (PYR), OTCQX (PYRGF), and Frankfurt (8PY1) stock exchanges.

About Radian Oil and Gas Services Company

Radian is a private Saudi Arabian company providing engineering services and technologies that help customers conserve energy and operate more efficiently through a broad range of solutions, while saving fuel, water, electricity & reducing CO2 emissions.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“targets”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“an opportunity exists”,“is positioned”,“estimates”,“intends”,“assumes”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate” or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might”,“will” or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by PyroGenesis as of the date of this release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under“Risk Factors” in PyroGenesis' latest annual information form, and in other periodic filings that it has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities, all of which are available under PyroGenesis' profile on SEDAR+ at These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect PyroGenesis. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. PyroGenesis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) nor the OTCQX Best Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at