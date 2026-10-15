Ohalo Becomes Dataxray, Adopting The Name Its Customers Already Use

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON and ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohalo today announced that it is now DataXray. The company is taking the name of its platform, the one its customers already know, and making it the name of the business.

Why DataXray

Most enterprise information lives in files: documents, PDFs, emails, audio, video, and contracts. Now that organizations are putting AI to work on that information, knowing what is inside every file has moved from a compliance question to a business one. Yet most governance tools only read the labels, never the contents.

DataXray was built for that gap. Since launching in 2019, it has scanned billions of files for customers in the most heavily regulated sectors, including finance, energy, telecoms and defense. It opens every file, reads what is inside and classifies it against each customer's own rules. The results then go straight into the AI, compliance and security systems customers already use. It runs inside the customer's own environment, from the cloud to air-gapped government networks, and the data never moves.

"Our customers have always called us DataXray, because that is the name of the product doing the work," said Kyle DuPont, Co-Founder and CEO. "AI will only be as trustworthy as the files it reads. Our job is to make sure every organization knows exactly what is in those files before it builds on them. Making DataXray our name is a commitment to that mission and to the customers who have trusted us with their most sensitive information."

What stays the same

Nothing changes for customers or partners. The company's legal entity, structure, leadership, team, contracts and support all stay as they are. The ohalo.co website now redirects to dataxray.io, and ohalo.co email addresses will keep working.

Where DataXray goes next

DataXray's ambition is to:



Become the trusted record of what is inside enterprise files, so that AI, compliance and security decisions all start from the same ground truth.

Turn file governance from a compliance cost into the base layer for AI, so the knowledge locked in documents, contracts and correspondence can be used safely. Keep going where other platforms can't, into the largest, most regulated and most secure environments on the planet, without asking customers to move their data.



Find out more at dataxray.io.

About DataXray

DataXray is an enterprise file governance company. Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions, defense agencies and critical infrastructure operators rely on it to find, classify and govern what is inside their files, wherever they live.

Media contact

Tom Kendall, ...