Brunswick Exploration Announces 302 Metre-Wide Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite Interval At The Anatacau Main Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ;“ BRW” or the“ Company”) is pleased to report the results of drill hole AN-26-17 which outlines another exceptional and material expansion to the Anais dyke at the Anatacau Main Project, located 20 km east of Rio Tinto's Galaxy project, in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. Highlights of Drill Hole AN-26-17:

The hole's intercept of 302 metres of spodumene-bearing pegmatite containing, on average, an estimated 30% spodumene extends the Anais dyke to a vertical depth of 500 metres.

The interval is among the largest reported mineralized intercepts of the last decade across both the James Bay and globally.

Compared to hole AN-26-15, spodumene mineralization is higher (30% versus 25%) and the interval contains significantly less internal dilution (sub 5% versus 25%).

The Anais dyke is still open in all directions and is again significantly expanded following this drill hole. The lower contact of the Anais dyke is now 160 metres from the closest hole.

Further mineralized pegmatites were encountered beyond the main interval with the drill hole ending in mineralized pegmatites due to the technical limitations of the drill rig. Assays are pending. Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented:“If hole AN-26-15 was the announcement of a major discovery, AN-26-17 is the confirmation that Anatacau and Anais dyke are globally significant. Intervals of this width and with this concentration of spodumene mineralization are exceedingly rare with only projects like Cisco or Manono reporting pegmatite intercepts above 300 metres in length. We invite everyone to look closely at Figure 2 to fully appreciate the importance and prospectivity of this discovery. For Brunswick Exploration shareholders, we are defining a new flagship asset. The exploration potential of Anatacau is simply unmatched and we believe this is the start of something very special for the Company. With more pegmatites intercepted at the end of the hole, we believe there remains much more to be found at Anatacau. We look forward to receiving the assays and demonstrating this potential over the coming months.” Figure 1: Surface Map of the Anatacau Main Project and Drill Holes Completed





Figure 2: Cross Section A-A' (see Figure 1 for Location)





Figure 3: Representative Core Photo of Main Interval at Anais





Discussion of Results A total of four holes totaling approximately 1,800 metres have been drilled in the Anais sector in the 2026 Summer drill campaign. All assay results are pending except for hole AN-26-15 (see press release dated October 8, 2026). Hole AN-26-17 intersected a 302-metre interval of spodumene-bearing pegmatite approximately 100 metres (80 to 160 metres) below hole AN-26-15, which returned 1.31% Li2O over 202 metres. This new intercept confirms the continuity of the system at depth, with less country-rock dilution and more spodumene observed. Visual estimates indicate approximately 30% medium- to coarse-grained spodumene with concentrations up to 80% locally. The Anais dyke appears to change from a subvertical dip near surface to a shallower dip of approximately 45° at depth, suggesting that the dyke flattens and thickens at depth. The true thickness of the Anais dyke is estimated at approximately 78% to 80% of the 302-metre interval, and the interval contains approximately 3% host-rock xenoliths. The hole ended in a spodumene-bearing pegmatite and was stopped due to the drill rig's depth capacity. Assay results are pending.

Table 1: Drill Hole Collars (UTM Nad83, Zone 18N)

Drill Holes Azimuth Dip Length (m) UTM X UTM Y Elevation (m) AN-26-17 125 62 631 380170 5784673 207

QAQC

All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of BRW employees and services contractor Laurentia Exploration and Explo-Logik, applying industry-standard QA/QC procedures to its drilling and prospecting programs. All sample preparation and analytical work will be performed by Agat Laboratories. Samples will be prepared with methods 200075 and 200087 and dissolved in a sodium peroxide solution, prior to multielement analysis by ICP-OES and ICP-MS according to the Agat method 201378.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Simon T. Hébert, VP Development. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada, Greenland and Saudi Arabia underpinned by its Mirage project, one of the largest undeveloped hard-rock lithium Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate in the Americas, with 52.2Mt grading 1.08% Li2O.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO (... )

Contact number: 514 861 4441

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