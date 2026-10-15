Understanding Spreads, Fees And Overnight Costs In CFD Trading



The real cost of a CFD trade combines the spread, any commission, and overnight financing on positions held past market close. Comparing total cost per trade gives a clearer picture than the headline spread alone.

Limassol, Cyprus, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cost and transparency in retail investment products are under renewed EU regulatory focus this year.1 For CFD traders, that starts with a basic point: the spread quoted on an instrument is not the full cost of a trade. EU rules require a broker to disclose all costs and charges, aggregated so the overall cost is visible, in good time before a client trades.2 Libertex, regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under CIF License 164/12 and operated in Europe by Indication Investments Ltd., operates under that requirement.

Marios Chailis, CMO at Libertex Group, said, "The best way to avoid surprises is to look at the broker's full fee schedule and pay attention to typical spreads on the instruments you plan to trade."

What is the spread in CFD trading?

The spread is the difference between the buy price and the sell price quoted on an instrument. A position opens at the buy price and closes at the sell price, so a trade starts behind and must cover that amount before turning a profit.

Each instrument carries its own spread rather than one platform-wide rate. Major currency pairs typically have the narrowest spreads, and less liquid instruments have wider ones. Any spread can widen during volatile periods or outside an instrument's main trading hours. How much it matters depends on trading frequency.

What is overnight financing on a CFD position?

Overnight financing is a charge on a leveraged position held past the daily market close. A CFD gives exposure to the full value of a position while the trader puts up only part of that value as margin, and the charge applies to the funded portion of that exposure. Unlike the spread, it is a recurring holding adjustment, so it builds the longer a position stays open rather than landing once at the point of trade.

Each instrument has its own financing rate, charged for every day a position remains open, so the total accumulates with the length of the hold. A position closed within the same session avoids it entirely. "Because CFDs are leveraged, both gains and losses are magnified," said Marios Chailis. "That's an important distinction to understand before choosing how to access markets."

How should a trader calculate the total cost of a CFD trade?

Total cost starts with the spread, which every position pays at the point it opens. Overnight financing applies for each day the position remains open, usually a charge, though on some positions it can be a credit, and a commission applies on top where the instrument carries one. Comparing a single component across providers gives an incomplete picture because a narrower spread can sit alongside higher financing and still cost more on a position held for a week.

The holding period decides which component dominates. The spread accounts for most of the cost on an intraday trade, while the swap, the overnight financing charge or credit, weighs more on a position held across several sessions. The same instrument can therefore carry a very different total cost on a quick intraday trade than on one held for days, which ties the calculation to trading style.

A demo account is where a trader can test that calculation instead of estimating it. Opening a position in demo and holding it for the intended duration shows how the costs stack up in sequence on a specific instrument. Libertex provides demo access before any deposit, so a trader can see the real spread and financing on an instrument and confirm the total cost before committing funds.

Cost transparency is becoming a baseline expectation, and brokers that publish spreads, fees, and financing rates plainly make that comparison possible. Knowing the full cost of a position before opening it gives a trader a clearer view of what to expect.

Source:

1European Securities and Markets Authority. 2026 Annual Work Programme. ESMA, 3 Oct. 2025, esma.europa.eu/sites/default/files/2025-10/ESMA22-50751485-1604_Annual_Work_Programme_2026.pdf.

2European Union. Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on Markets in Financial Instruments and Amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU. EUR-Lex, 12 June 2014, eur-lex.europa.eu/eli/dir/2014/65/oj/eng. Art. 24(4).

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: What costs apply to a CFD trade beyond the spread?

Answer: A commission may apply depending on the instrument, and any position left open past the daily market close accrues overnight financing for each day it is held.

Question: What does a transparent broker fee structure look like?

Answer: Rates published for each instrument rather than as a single headline figure, with spreads and financing shown separately and conditions stated for when spreads widen. Libertex publishes its trading conditions per instrument. Under EU rules an authorized firm must disclose all costs and charges before a client trades.

About Libertex

Libertex is a multi-award-winning online broker and part of the Libertex Group, founded in 1997. Operated in Europe by Indication Investments Ltd., regulated and supervised by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under CIF License 164/12. The platform provides access to global financial markets, including forex, commodities, indices, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies via CFDs, as well as real stocks.

Libertex serves clients through its proprietary high-performance trading platform, has received 45+ international industry awards, and is the Official Online Trading Partner of the Audi Revolut F1 Team.

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Risk Warning

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 83% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

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