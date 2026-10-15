Why Is Weight Loss Different During Menopause? Common Myths Debunked



Myth: Menopause weight gain is inevitable. Truth: Acceleration is not inevitable. Body composition science addresses the underlying shift.

Myth: Eating less and moving more is enough in midlife. Truth: Without a structured metabolic framework, weight loss draws from lean tissue alongside fat. Myth: Women should easily be able to achieve weight loss during menopause on their own. Truth: TrilivyTM pairs structured nutrition, independent coaching, and the Habits of Health® Transformational System because sustained metabolic change requires all three working together.

Baltimore, MD, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For women going through menopause

"For women in perimenopause and menopause, estrogen decline changes the body in two directions at once, adding visceral fat while taking away lean mass. Both changes require a single framework built to address them together," said Satya Jonnalagadda, PhD, MBA, RD, Vice President, Scientific & Clinical Affairs at Trilivy, who leads the company's scientific and clinical research strategy.

Myth #1: Menopause Weight Gain Is Unavoidable.

Debunked: While estrogen decline naturally promotes visceral fat accumulation and lean muscle loss, these changes are not permanent. Eighty-five percent of American adults believe it is possible to reverse metabolic dysfunction, and the clinical evidence supports this belief.1

Myth #2: Eating Less and Moving More Is Enough in Midlife.

Debunked: When weight loss is pursued without a structured metabolic framework, the body draws from lean tissue alongside fat, and resting metabolic rate falls. Body composition change is the signal that determines whether an approach is actually working.

Myth #3: Losing Weight In Midlife Means Losing Muscle.

Debunked: Estrogen decline accelerates lean mass loss during perimenopause. However, women can take measures to preserve the lean mass. Lean mass preservation during weight loss is the body composition signature of improving metabolic health.

Myth #4: A Stricter, Faster Program Will Work This Time.

Debunked: The cyclical pattern of following a weight loss plan, seeing early progress, hitting a plateau, experiencing partial regain, and starting a new program next quarter signals that the underlying metabolic dysfunction was not addressed properly.

"Midlife weight gain is a metabolic shift, and the programs that address it as such know the value in pairing body composition science with the human support layer and healthy habits research keeps identifying as the predictive factor," Jonnalagadda said.

Myth #5: Discipline Is Enough. Women Should Be Able to Do This Alone.

Debunked: Ninety-six percent of Americans recognize lifestyle change is essential for weight management, yet only 17% feel confident doing it on their own.2 There is a need to bridge this divide with real-time human support.

How Trilivy's Reset 5 & 1 Plan and Metabolic Synchronization® Support Midlife Metabolic Health

Trilivy's Reset 5 & 1 Plan documented 14% visceral fat reduction and 97% to 98% lean mass retention at 16 weeks.* The Burn dimension of Metabolic Synchronization ® targets visceral fat specifically, while the Preserve dimension is built to address lean mass and the Protect dimension works to protect muscle.

Trilivy is built as a three-phase progression: Reset, Refine, Renew. It is designed to achieve healthy body composition by reducing visceral fat and protecting lean mass. Participants who worked with a coach lost up to 10 times more weight and 17 times more fat than those in a self-directed control group on the Reset 5 & 1 Plan.* Trilivy pairs its network of independent Trilivy coaches, about 90% of whom started as clients, with the Habits of Health® Transformational System, a framework built around the daily patterns that drive lasting change.

* TrilivyTM recommends that you contact your healthcare provider before starting and throughout your weight loss journey.

* Arterburn LM, et al. Randomized controlled trial assessing two commercial weight loss programs in adults with overweight or obesity. Obesity Science & Practice. 2019. . In a clinical study, individuals on the Reset 5 & 1 Plan experienced a reduction of 14% visceral fat and 98% of lean mass was retained at 16 weeks. Those on the Reset 5 & 1 Plan with the support of a coach lost up to 10x more weight and 17x more fat than those who tried to lose weight on their own.

1 KRC Research, Metabolic Health in America Survey, 2025.

2 IPSOS research commissioned by Medifast, June 2023.

About Medifast and Trilivy

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the health and wellness company known for its science-backed comprehensive metabolic health system, Trilivy. Designed to address the challenges of metabolic dysfunction, the company's holistic approach integrates science-backed plans and products, personal 1:1 coaching, a supportive community, and behavioral science support to develop healthy habits.

Driven to improve metabolic health through advanced science and comprehensive behavioral support, Medifast has introduced Metabolic Synchronization®, a breakthrough science that targets metabolic dysfunction through a comprehensive system focused on fat loss, lean mass preservation, and long-term health. Trilivy's comprehensive three-phase metabolic health system is designed to help people reset their metabolism, refine their health, and renew their lives. By integrating science, coaching, and healthy habits into a single approach, Trilivy helps people look, feel, and live better.

Backed by more than 45 years of clinical heritage, Medifast continues to advance its mission of lifelong transformation through metabolic science and human connectionTM. For more information, visit trilivyhealth.co and medifastinc.co.

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