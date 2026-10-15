Ligand To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On October 29, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: LGND) today announced that it will report third quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, October 29, 2026. The company will hold a conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the results and provide a general business update.
| Conference Call and Webcast Information
|
| Date:
| Thursday, October 29, 2026
|
| Time:
| 8:30 a.m. Eastern time
|
| Conference Call:
| United States (Local): +1 (585) 542-9983
|
| United States (Toll-Free): +1 (833) 461-5787
|
| International: Global Dial-in Numbers
|
| Meeting ID: 708822080
|
| Webcast:
| Live and replay webcasts of the call are available here
About Ligand
Ligand is a leading royalty aggregator, partnering with biopharmaceutical companies to finance and advance late-stage clinical development programs. Ligand owns and manages one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of biopharmaceutical royalties in the industry, with economic interests in more than 200 development and commercial-stage assets. Ligand funds high-value programs in exchange for long-term economic interests, aligning capital with clinical and commercial success. Ligand's royalty portfolio is designed to deliver consistent and predictable revenue streams across a broad range of therapeutic assets. Ligand also licenses its proprietary technologies, Captisol® and NITRICILTM, to support drug development and formulation across its global partner network. For more information, visit or follow Ligand on X and LinkedIn.
Contacts
Investors:
Melanie Herman
...
(858) 550-7761
Media:
Kellie Walsh
...
(914) 315-6072
MENAFN15102026004107003653ID1111813697
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment