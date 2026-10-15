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Ligand To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On October 29, 2026


Date: 2026-10-15 07:02:17

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: LGND) today announced that it will report third quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, October 29, 2026. The company will hold a conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the results and provide a general business update.

Conference Call and Webcast Information
Date: Thursday, October 29, 2026
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time
Conference Call: United States (Local): +1 (585) 542-9983
United States (Toll-Free): +1 (833) 461-5787
International: Global Dial-in Numbers
Meeting ID: 708822080
Webcast: Live and replay webcasts of the call are available here


About Ligand
Ligand is a leading royalty aggregator, partnering with biopharmaceutical companies to finance and advance late-stage clinical development programs. Ligand owns and manages one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of biopharmaceutical royalties in the industry, with economic interests in more than 200 development and commercial-stage assets. Ligand funds high-value programs in exchange for long-term economic interests, aligning capital with clinical and commercial success. Ligand's royalty portfolio is designed to deliver consistent and predictable revenue streams across a broad range of therapeutic assets. Ligand also licenses its proprietary technologies, Captisol® and NITRICILTM, to support drug development and formulation across its global partner network. For more information, visit or follow Ligand on X and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investors:
Melanie Herman
...
(858) 550-7761

Media:
Kellie Walsh
...
(914) 315-6072


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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