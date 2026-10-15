Ligand To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On October 29, 2026

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About Ligand

Ligand is a leading royalty aggregator, partnering with biopharmaceutical companies to finance and advance late-stage clinical development programs. Ligand owns and manages one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of biopharmaceutical royalties in the industry, with economic interests in more than 200 development and commercial-stage assets. Ligand funds high-value programs in exchange for long-term economic interests, aligning capital with clinical and commercial success. Ligand's royalty portfolio is designed to deliver consistent and predictable revenue streams across a broad range of therapeutic assets. Ligand also licenses its proprietary technologies, Captisol® and NITRICILTM, to support drug development and formulation across its global partner network. For more information, visit or follow Ligand on X and LinkedIn. Contacts Investors:

Melanie Herman

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(858) 550-7761 Media:

Kellie Walsh

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(914) 315-6072

