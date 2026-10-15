Southern Saskatchewan Farmers Getting Ready To Round Up Pesticides And Livestock Medications For Fall Collection Events

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOOSE JAW, Saskatchewan, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October is collection time as Southern Saskatchewan (south of Davidson) farmers are readying to participate in one of Cleanfarms' longest running environmental stewardship initiative: the Unwanted Pesticides and Livestock/Equine Medications (UPLM) program.

Operating on a 3-year rotating schedule, this well-loved Canada-wide program helps farmers in Southern Saskatchewan (and in other regions) protect their land and communities by accepting unwanted commercial-class pesticides and obsolete livestock/equine medications for safe disposal, free of charge. This same program returns to the Northern region of Saskatchewan (north of Davidson) in 2027.

This year in Southern Saskatchewan, there are twenty single-day collection events from October 26 to October 30 operating 9AM to 4PM daily. The Southern Saskatchewan region alone consistently achieves one of the biggest volumes for the UPLM program.

“Saskatchewan farmers have a proud history of commitment to responsible environmental stewardship,” says UPLM's Program Coordinator Heather Bradley.“At the previous events here, Swift Current and Moose Jaw had record-breaking volumes, which is why we're doubling the number of events in those communities this time.”

The program is run in collaboration with the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI), serving those looking for a safe way to dispose of unwanted livestock and equine medications.

“CAHI members are proud to support Saskatchewan's farmers and ranchers through our long-standing partnership with Cleanfarms. This free program offers a safe way to dispose of unwanted or expired livestock medications, helping protect animals, farms and communities across the province,” said Dr. Catherine Filejski, President and CEO of the Canadian Animal Health Institute.

Farmers are invited to visit cleanfarms.ca/materials/unwanted-pesticides-animal-meds to learn more about the“what's in” and“what's out” items for this program, as well as details on each collection location.

Collection events will take place in:



Swift Current –Hawk's Agro, October 26

Melville – Nutrien Ag Solutions, October 26

Leader – Simplot Grower Solutions, October 26

Davidson – Cargill LTD., October 26

Moose Jaw –Moose Jaw Co-Operative Association LTD., October 27

Moosomin –Sharpe's Soil Services LTD., October 27

Gravelbourg –Hawk's Agro, October 27

Eston – Nutrien Ag Solutions, October 27

Central Butte – Hawk's Agro, October 28

Lumsden – Nutrien Ag Solutions, October 28

Assiniboia – Richardson Pioneer LTD., October 28

Carlyle – Precision Ag Carlyle, October 28

Estevan – Richardson Pioneer LTD., October 29

Grenfell – Richardson Pioneer LTD., October 29

Swift Current –Pioneer Coop Agronomy Center, October 29

Coronach – Richardson Pioneer LTD., October 29

Shaunavon – Pioneer Coop, October 30

Milestone – Ren Gro Fertilizer LTD., October 30

Balgonie – Richardson Pioneer LTD., October 30 Weyburn –Parrish & Heimbecker, October 30

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural producer responsibility organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. Its team members are located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

Contact: Margot Beverley, Director, Communications, Cleanfarms

... | (647) 557-1801

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at