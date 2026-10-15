Planesense To Equip Entire Fleet Of PC-12 Turboprops And PC-24 Jets With Gogo Galileo Connectivity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlaneSense, Inc., a leading U.S. fractional aircraft ownership company, announced today plans to equip its entire fleet of Pilatus PC-12 turboprops and PC-24 jets with Gogo Galileo satellite Wi-Fi, providing clients with faster, more reliable internet connectivity in flight. Following extensive research and evaluation, PlaneSense selected Gogo's (NASDAQ: GOGO) low Earth orbit (LEO) technology to enhance the onboard experience and help clients stay connected throughout their travels.

“For more than 30 years, we have built the PlaneSense program around our clients' needs, pairing a modern fleet with a thoughtful approach to technology and service,” says George Antoniadis, President and CEO, PlaneSense.“With Gogo Galileo, we are bringing reliable, high-performance bandwidth to our entire fleet. Our clients will be able to stay connected consistently from takeoff to landing, making their time onboard more productive and enjoyable.”

PlaneSense operates the largest U.S. fleet of Pilatus PC-12 turboprops and PC-24 jets and will equip all 71 aircraft in its current fleet, as well as future deliveries, with Gogo Galileo's compact, lightweight HDX antenna. The first Galileo-equipped PC-24 is scheduled for delivery in late October 2026. Installation on the existing jet fleet will begin at the same time, and all subsequent new PC-24s will arrive with Galileo factory-installed. Installation on the fleet's PC-12s will begin in November 2026. PlaneSense plans to complete installation across its entire fleet by the end of 2027.

Gogo Galileo is powered by the Eutelsat OneWeb LEO network, which delivers reliable high-speed, low-latency broadband globally. The HDX electronically steered antenna (ESA) offers a compact, lightweight, aerodynamic, and low-power solution and the system is“future-proof” for several reasons, including the fact that software updates can be deployed remotely.

Rigorous testing gave PlaneSense confidence that Gogo Galileo can support multiple passengers as they stream video, participate in video meetings, and use other connected services simultaneously.

“Our selection of Gogo Galileo builds on a relationship between PlaneSense and Gogo that dates back to the early 2000s,” explains Antoniadis.“We have long appreciated Gogo's product quality and customer service, and I'm certain that together, we will meet the high expectations of our customers.”

“We're thrilled to be partnering with a premier fractional operator like PlaneSense,” says Chris Moore, CEO of Gogo.“Like all Gogo customers, PlaneSense fractional owners will also have access to our comprehensive suite of value-added services including advanced cybersecurity protections and training and industry-leading 24/7/365 global customer support. PlaneSense customers can rest easy knowing that Gogo minimizes data retention and protects customers' sensitive information as we are committed to customer privacy.”









Photo caption: Fractional ownership company PlaneSense is equipping its entire fleet of Pilatus PC-12s and PC-24s with Gogo Galileo, providing clients with faster, more reliable internet connectivity in flight.

About PlaneSense

Since 1995, PlaneSense has been the intelligent private flight solution, combining aviation expertise, personalized service, and an unwavering commitment to safety. The PlaneSense® fractional program provides guaranteed access to an expertly maintained fleet, with no blackout dates or hidden fees.

PlaneSense operates the largest U.S. commercial fleet of Pilatus aircraft, including 51 PC-12 turboprops and 20 PC-24 jets, and is one of only a few operators worldwide to hold the ARGUS Platinum Elite safety rating. The Program serves the continental U.S., Canada, Bermuda, the Bahamas, the Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico, with global flight solutions for travel across Europe and around the world. For more information, visit .

About Gogo

Gogo has been the trusted connectivity infrastructure partner for business aviation and military/government for three decades. Rather than promoting a single network or technology, Gogo helps customers navigate an increasingly complex connectivity landscape by combining deep market knowledge, global aviation expertise and expert guidance to identify, integrate and support the connectivity solution best suited to their aircraft, mission and operational requirements.

Providing access to a complete network neutral connectivity ecosystem including onboard hardware, software, air-to-ground and multi-orbit, multi-band satellite connectivity, service plans, and 24/7/365 multilingual customer support, Gogo delivers customers the flexibility, choice and long-term partnership they need through a single trusted provider. Dedicated to its customer-first philosophy, the company combines long-standing customer relationships with a commitment to cybersecurity, data privacy, flexible financing, predictable long-term pricing, and future-proofed technology to help customers invest with confidence.

From light business aircraft to executive airliners and specialized government platforms, Gogo delivers secure, reliable connectivity that enables customers to fly, work and connect with confidence.

Media contacts

Caroline Phaneuf – Gogo (Arena Group)

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+1 514 778 5092

Stacey Giglio – Gogo

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+1 321 361 6101

Tiffany Nelson – PlaneSense

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+1 603 501 7759

Gogo investor relations contact

Amy Greene

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+1.303.301.3313

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release and related comments by our management include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words“anticipate,”“assume,”“believe,”“budget,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“will,”“future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: our ability to continue to generate revenue from the provision of our connectivity and other service offerings; our development and fixed-price contracts; our reliance on our key OEMs and dealers for equipment sales; our dependence on single-source, third party satellite network providers; the impact of competition; our ability to maintain high-quality customer support; our reliance on third parties for equipment components and services; our participation in U.S. government contracts; our participation in non-U.S. government contracts; the finite useful life of satellites; the impact of global supply chain and logistics issues, tariffs and inflationary trends; the continued expansion of our business outside of the United States; foreign currency risk; our ability to recruit, train and retain highly skilled employees, and the loss of any key personnel; the impact of pandemics or other outbreaks of contagious diseases, and the measures implemented to combat them; the impact of adverse economic conditions; our ability to fully utilize portions of our deferred tax assets; the impact of attention to climate change, conservation measures and other sustainability-related matters; our ability to evaluate or pursue strategic opportunities; our ability to integrate Satcom Direct's business, and the potential failure to realize or delay in realizing all of the anticipated benefits of the acquisition; the changes in executive management that occurred as part of the Satcom Direct acquisition; our ability to develop and deploy Gogo 5G, Gogo Galileo or other next generation technologies; our ability to maintain our rights to use our licensed 4Mhz of ATG spectrum in the United States and obtain rights to additional spectrum if needed; the impact of service interruptions or delays, cyberattacks, technology failures, equipment damage or system disruptions or failures; the impact of assertions by third parties of infringement, misappropriation or other violations; our ability to innovate and provide products and services; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence in our products and services; the impact of our use of open-source software; the impact of equipment failure or material defects or errors in our software; our ability to comply with applicable foreign ownership limitations; the impact of government regulation of communication networks, and the internet; the ongoing partial government shutdown; our possession and use of personal information; risks associated with participation in the FCC Reimbursement Program; our ability to comply with anti-bribery, anti-corruption and anti-money laundering laws; the extent of expenses, liabilities or business disruptions resulting from litigation; the impact of global climate change and legal, regulatory or market responses to it; the impact of the distribution of income among various jurisdictions in which we operate as well as changes in tax law or regulation on our U.S. and non-U.S. tax liabilities; the impact of changes in laws and regulations on U.S. government contractors; the impact of our substantial indebtedness; our ability to obtain additional financing to refinance or repay our existing indebtedness the impact of restrictions and limitations in the agreements and instruments governing our debt; the impact of an increase in interest rates; the impact of a substantial portion of our indebtedness being secured by substantially all of our assets; the impact of a substantial change in rating assigned by a rating agency; the volatility of our stock price; our ability to fully utilize our tax losses; the dilutive impact of future stock issuances; the impact of our stockholder concentration; our ability to fulfill the obligations of being a public company; the impact of an identified material weakness in our internal controls; the impact of certain provisions of our charter, bylaws, and Delaware law; and other factors listed under the caption“Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 27, 2026 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC.

Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at