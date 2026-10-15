Lotus And Wasabicard Explored Enterprise‐Driven Stablecoin Payment Use‐Cases During TOKEN2049 Singapore



Lotus Tech CFO participated in TOKEN2049 side‐event, discussing the conditions needed for wider stablecoin adoption in real-world payments. Both parties highlighted that broad stablecoin adoption hinges on compliance, security and resolution of real‐world operational challenges.

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: LOT) (“Lotus Tech” or the“Company”), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, today announced that Dr. Daxue Wang, Chief Financial Officer, attended Stablecoin & Payments: Funds Flow, a TOKEN2049 Singapore side event hosted by WasabiCard on October 6, 2026.

Dr. Wang discussed customer-led innovation, payment security and the conditions needed for wider stablecoin adoption from the perspective of a global consumer brand, evaluating how emerging payment technologies could respond to changing customer expectations.

Lotus has expanded its product portfolio and technology choices in response to changing customer needs, a principle that could be applied to payments when customers ask for new ways to transact.

“We are seeing meaningful interest from prospective customers for expanded payment alternatives, including the potential use‐case of stablecoins for vehicle purchases,” said Dr. Daxue Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Lotus Tech.

“This remains an area of ongoing exploration guided by customer demand, security safeguards, regulatory considerations and practical implementation. Industry dialogue around stablecoin‐enabled payments is growing more practical, yet wider adoption will depend on how stakeholders effectively tackle security, regulatory clarity, user costs, sustainability and genuine business applications.

“WasabiCard brought people from different industries and backgrounds into one focused discussion, and we welcome continued engagement as market participants resolve detailed operational questions in developing real‐world stablecoin applications.”

Ray Yang, Co-founder and CEO of WasabiCard, added:“The next phase of stablecoin adoption will be shaped by whether global businesses can use the technology within reliable, compliant and familiar payment workflows.

“Lotus brought an important enterprise and customer perspective to the discussion. Customer demand, user experience and operational trust should guide how the industry builds practical payment products.”

Stablecoin & Payments: Funds Flow, the TOKEN2049 Singapore side event hosted by WasabiCard, brought together representatives from global enterprises, payment networks, stablecoin infrastructure, institutional finance, tokenization platforms, digital-asset security and cloud technology.

Discussions focused on the practical requirements for tokenized markets and stablecoin payments to gain wider institutional and business adoption.

Lotus Tech will continue evaluating emerging technologies according to customer needs, implementation feasibility and long-term business value.

About Lotus Technology Inc.

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU, the US and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering high-performance sports cars and luxury lifestyle electric vehicles under Lotus Brand, a global performance brand built on solid foundations and a rich heritage, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies and designs to meet its uncompromising vision of how a car should look, perform and feel. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit .

About WasabiCard

WasabiCard is a global payment infrastructure platform enabling enterprises, fintechs, and internet-native businesses to issue cards, distribute payouts, and manage cross-border payments through stablecoin-powered financial infrastructure.

Its platform supports global card issuing, multi-currency settlement, stablecoin funding, and embedded payment capabilities designed for modern global commerce. WasabiCard powers payment use cases across media buying, SaaS subscriptions, global payroll, treasury management, and digital financial applications.

Follow WasabiCard on X and LinkedIn for updates on product developments, partnerships and stablecoin-powered payments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute“forward-looking” statements pursuant to the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“may”,“should”,“expect”,“intend”,“will”,“estimate”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“predict”,“potential”,“forecast”,“plan”,“seek”,“future”,“propose” or“continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain such terminology. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those identified under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Lotus Technology Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contact Information

For investor inquiries:

...