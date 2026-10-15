Aurora Mobile's Gptbots.Ai Helps NTS Turn 38 Years Of Contact Center Expertise Into Human-Led AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG), a leading global provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced that its enterprise-grade AI agent platform, GPTBots.ai, has entered into a partnership with AI Storm Co., Ltd. (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 3719), a listed Japanese enterprise IT services company, to begin deploying and validating a Human-Led AI initiative within the live operations of Nihon Telesystem, Inc. (“NTS”), AI Storm's wholly owned subsidiary.









(Screenshot source: NTS's official website.)

Bringing AI into Live Contact Center Operations

AI Storm Co., Ltd. (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 3719) is a Japanese enterprise IT services company specializing in enterprise IT services, spanning JD Edwards / ERP consulting and HR services.

Its wholly owned subsidiary, NTS, has operated contact centers for more than 38 years, accumulating deep frontline expertise. Like many contact centers in Japan, NTS faces a structural challenge: veteran agents' judgment and resolution paths live in individuals and are hard to replicate at scale, while the industry-wide labor shortage keeps pressure on service consistency.

Building on AI Storm's ability to localize enterprise services for the Japanese market, NTS is adopting GPTBots.ai to turn that experience into reusable, continuously improvable AI capability. Human-Led AI - AI that supports people's judgment rather than replacing it - is the guiding principle.

Turning 38 Years of Contact Center Experience into Reusable AI

At its core, NTS's challenge is one of knowledge transfer: the judgment, scripts, and resolution paths of veteran contact center agents have long lived in individuals and proved difficult to replicate at scale.

GPTBots.ai captures that experience as knowledge and makes it available in daily operations through one loop spanning three stages:



Training: AI role-play simulates customer types, inquiry scenarios, and emotional tones, so new agents can rehearse against realistic cases and receive feedback - turning decades of training expertise into a repeatable, optimizable practice regimen.



Live calls: AI surfaces relevant business information and response cues in real time, combining the customer's question, conversation context, and corporate knowledge - narrowing the gap in service quality between agents.

Post-call review: AI automatically summarizes calls, extracts key information, and analyzes service quality - cutting repetitive manual work and turning frontline call experience into a trackable, improvable asset.

Experience is applied in training, validated in live calls, and captured in review - one loop, not three separate features.

Keeping Human Expertise at the Center of Better Service

Makoto Nishihama, Director of Nihon Telesystem, Inc., said:

"The greatest challenge a contact center faces is passing the experience of veteran agents on to everyone on the front line. Through this project, we want to embed that experience into our daily operations and raise the consistency of our response and service quality."

With GPTBots.ai as its foundation, NTS can connect corporate knowledge, service standards, conversational context, and operational processes, and progressively apply AI capabilities to agent training, real-time response, and call quality evaluation. This is where an enterprise-grade AI agent platform differs from a one-time deployment: NTS can maintain and evolve the knowledge that powers every AI response.

For NTS, the value of AI lies not only in automation, but in making experience replicable, making training sustainable, and making service quality measurable.

Validating Human-Led AI in Live Contact Center Operations

"Japan's service industry faces a structural labor shortage, and contact centers are on its front line. In that market, 'human-led' is exactly the adoption approach enterprises value most. Our goal is not to replace people with AI - it is to help frontline staff grow with AI. By combining GPTBots.ai's platform, AI Storm's local business base, and NTS's 38 years of operational experience, we want to help Japanese enterprises move AI from validation to production with confidence," said Chris Lo, Founder and CEO of GPTBots.ai.

This collaboration marks a first step in GPTBots.ai's work to bring enterprise-grade AI into Japan's service industry - beginning with contact center training, real-time response, and call quality evaluation.

Going forward, GPTBots.ai will continue to work with AI Storm and NTS to validate AI across contact center training, real-time response, call analytics, and quality management - contact center intelligence that keeps people at the core and AI as the backbone.

About AI Storm Co., Ltd. (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 3719)

AI storm Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed Japanese company specializing in enterprise IT services, including JD Edwards / ERP consulting and HR services. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Nihon Telesystem, Inc. (NTS), has operated contact centers for more than 38 years, building deep frontline expertise in customer service.

About GPTBots.ai

GPTBots.ai is an enterprise-grade AI agent platform under Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG), offering no-code/low-code AI agent development, deployment, and management for enterprise clients. Through multi-model LLM integration and intelligent workflow automation, GPTBots.ai empowers organizations to enhance customer service, optimize knowledge management, and automate business processes, driving digital innovation and transformation worldwide.

GPTBots.ai's global customers include Axios Management, GP Batteries, Ruko and many more.

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About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

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Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

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