Copper Road Signs Exploration Agreement With The Matachewan First Nation On The Ben Nevis Volcanic Complex Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(TSX-V: CRD) ("Copper Road" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a milestone Exploration Agreement with the Matachewan First Nation (“MFN”), a member of the Wabun Tribal Council (“WTC”). The early exploration agreement covers the Company's Operational Area of Interest on the Ben Nevis Volcanic Complex Property (“BNVC”) within the First Nation's traditional lands, located in northeastern Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

The BNVC project package presently consists of 226 mining claim cells covering 11,264 hectares (“ha”), including 13 contiguous mining rights only patents for an additional 210 ha to the operational project area. The project area includes parts of Ben Nevis, Clifford, Elliott, Arnold, Katrine and Pontiac townships, within the prolific mineral endowed Blake River Group, Abitibi Greenstone Belt. For further details regarding the property acquisition, please refer to the Company's December 8, 2025, press release announcing the execution of four separate option agreements.









Figure 1: Regional location Map of the Copper Road Ben Nevis Volcanic Complex Project showing the Blake River Group bounded to the south by the Larder Lake-Cadillac fault zone (LLCfz) and to the north by the Porcupine Destor fault zone (PDfz) – Source: Modified after Monecke et al., 2017; Expert Geophysics, February 2026.

The early exploration agreement outlines the terms on how consultation and impact mitigation on exploration activities will be conducted. Importantly, it also delivers financial benefits, including Copper Road shares and options, plus contracts, jobs, and training opportunities during the exploration phase current and future work programs across the project portfolio covered by the agreement. The exploration agreement will remain in effect until such time an Impact Benefit Agreement (“IBA”) has been concluded.

This milestone agreement represents the culmination of an extensive period of relationship-building and dialogue between the Company and the MFN and WTC. The agreement establishes a long-term, mutually beneficial, cooperative and respectful relationship, setting the stage for a strong foundation for on-going cooperation among all parties on this Exploration Agreement moving forward on the BNVC project.

The MFN will provide a Support Letter to the Ontario Ministry of Mines endorsing the currently planned maiden drill program on the BNVC project, prior to the permit application process.

Copper Road remains steadfast in its commitment to responsible exploration activities and to delivering shared economic opportunities to all local First Nation communities.

Copper Road is well funded for its 2026 exploration program with $2.1 million raised following the closing of three separate non-brokered private placements on December 31, 2025, March 16, 2026 and May 4, 2026. In addition, the Company currently holds 1.86 million shares of Sterling Metals Corp. with a market valuation of $1.8 million as of the date of this press release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Copper Road. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe Copper Road Resource's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Copper Road Resources or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to Copper Road Resources, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, details of the exploration results, potential mineralization, Copper Road Resource's treasury, management team and enhanced capital markets profile, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure or inability to complete the Offering on disclosed terms or at all, regulatory approval processes, failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, regulatory, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Copper Road Resources disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: For more information, please contact: Brian Howlett, CPA President and CEO Copper Road Resources Inc.... 1-647-227-3035 Sonya Pekar VP Corporate Development Copper Road Resources Inc.... 1-647-972-9371